Downton Abbey stars reunite for HBO's drama series The Time Traveler’s Wife

Downton Abbey stars Rose Leslie and Theo James are teaming up for HBO's adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's much-loved novel The Time Traveler’s Wife.

The book follows the love story between Henry DeTamble and Claire Abshire, whose marriage is complicated by DeTamble's ability to time travel.



Leslie, who played housemaid Gwen Dawson in Downton Abbey, will take the lead as Claire, a young woman who is struggling to make her relationship with Henry work, as he suffers from a rare disorder which sees him frequently and involuntarily being sent forwards and backwards in time. James, who starred as the ill-fated Mr. Pamuk in Downton, plays mysterious librarian love interest Henry.

Photo credit: Barbara Nitke

Leslie is also well-known to Game of Thrones fans for her role as Ygritte in the HBO fantasy drama, while James recently starred as the enigmatic Sidney Parker in ITV's adaptation of Jane Austen's unfinished novel Sanditon. It was announced that Sanditon would be returning for another season, but James would not be reprising his role as Parker.

The romantic drama with a sci-fi twist was previously adapted into a hit 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Time Traveler’s Wife is being created by former Doctor Who show-runner and Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat, who said of the series: "This is a story of loss but it’s not a tragedy. It’s about a time traveler but it’s not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry's time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love – but not necessarily in that order.

"This is a dream project for me. I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger's extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime."

Filming for The Time Traveler’s Wife begins later this month. A Downton Abbey sequel will be released in cinemas in December.

