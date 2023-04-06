Downton Abbey star joins Shetland cast as filming begins

Scottish actress Phyllis Logan is the newest addition to the cast of Shetland

Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan, who played Mrs Hughes in the period drama, has joined the cast of Shetland as filming starts on the new series.

She joins After Life star Ashley Jensen, who was recently announced as the new lead actor, and series regular Alison O'Donnell.

Production of the BBC murder mystery's upcoming eighth series is under way across Scotland and the Shetland Isles.

The series is based on novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

Ashley Jensen takes on the lead detective role left vacant by DI Jimmy Perez, played for seven series by Douglas Henshall.

Series eight will follow Met Police Det Insp Ruth Calder (Jensen), who returns to her native Shetland to find the vulnerable witness to a gangland murder.

Gaynor Holmes, commissioning editor for the BBC, said she was "delighted" to see the show return with a "stellar cast". She added that the new storyline would "keep audiences on the edge of their seats".

"We're very excited to see the show embark on this fantastic new chapter, with its unique blend of haunting atmosphere, rich character and emotional storytelling," she said.

Alison O'Donnell (left) and Ashley Jensen have started filming for the new series

Logan, 67, from Paisley, last year featured in Downton Abbey: A New Era and previously played Maggie Smart in The Good Karma Hospital.

She joins a host of new additions to the cast, including Jamie Sives, who appeared in Guilt, Dawn Steele, who has been in Granite Harbour, and Don Gilet, who starred in EastEnders.

The cast will also include Ann Louise Ross and Deacon Blue singer, Lorraine McIntosh.

Series regulars, Alison O'Donnell (DS Alison "Tosh" McIntosh), Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora) will also return.

Kate Bartlett, executive producer for Silverprint Pictures, which produces the show, said: "Paul Logue has created a distinctive and emotionally complex story, set against the stunning and evocative landscape of the Shetland Isles.

"We're thrilled to be making this new series with such incredible Scottish talent."

Shetland is part of a growing list of BBC dramas from Scotland, including the recently announced adaptation of Shuggie Bain, alongside Guilt, Vigil, Mayflies and Granite Harbour. Shetland will be internationally distributed by ITV Studios.