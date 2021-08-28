Downton Abbey sequel has an official title and a new release date

Photo credit: ITV

The eagerly-anticipated Downton Abbey sequel has been given its official title along with a new release date.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will arrive in cinemas globally on March 18, 2022, it was confirmed at the Las Vegas CinemaCon. Clips from the film were also unveiled during the event last week, which features the aristocratic Crawley family preparing for a trip overseas. Jim Carter's beloved Mr Carson announces in the footage: "The British are coming."

In keeping with Downton's famously sumptuous style, fans can also expect plenty of dazzling glitz and glamour, some jazz and an opulent wedding.

A new era begins. The entire Downton cast is back for #DowntonAbbey: A New Era, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining. See the film only in theaters March 18, 2022. pic.twitter.com/7w42WOMTl0 — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) August 26, 2021

The returning cast includes Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern. New additions feature Dominic West, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Nathalie Baye.

The first Downton film, based on ITV's much-loved period drama, featured the aristocratic Crawley family preparing to receive a visit from King George V and Queen Mary. It received mostly favourable reviews and grossed $194m worldwide.

In November last year, Michelle Dockery confirmed that she would be returning as Lady Mary Crawley for the sequel.

"There's something reassuring about that time without technology and today's fast pace of life,” she told Harper's Bazaar UK. "The characters of Downton, although they’re from a different time and have very different circumstances to most people, are relatable. Everyone has their favourite Downton character. I love escaping into period dramas and falling into the past."

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has returned to write the screenplay for the sequel.

Downton Abbey series 1-6 are available to screen now on Netflix.

