From Downton Abbey to military fetishism: Why British television is in love with its past

British TV has an uncanny knack of walking in lockstep with the wider times. Take David Cameron and Downton Abbey in 2010. Cameron was a very Downton Abbey sort of politician. Posh, earnest and insubstantial. There was nothing much to him. To many in his party, he simply seemed the right sort of chap and that was about it; he was a tabula rasa upon which any version of Conservatism could be written. He did his best to appear post-ideological: while his shrinking of the state was of a piece with right-wing doctrine, he gave the impression that his policies were essentially a fait accompli. It had fallen to him – and by extension, the Conservatives and the British upper class as a whole – to fix the mess we’d got ourselves into. To supporters, he was a symbol of continuity and of that most British archetype: the safe pair of hands.

Like Downton Abbey, David Cameron represented the timeless ability of the English aristocracy to bend but not break. As this process was taking place in politics, it was being dramatised in Downton. Like Cameron, Downton felt ersatz; faintly fake. There was a staccato quality to its narrative structure, a cosmetic friction – a problem would arise, seem intractable and then resolve itself, often within a single episode. These incidents (stolen silver, an illicit night of passion) were like stones causing ripples in a pond. A momentary turbulence would occur before the previous structure restored itself.

This is mirrored in the show’s treatment of larger events (the sinking of the Titanic, the First World War). The structure is rocked but absorbs the blow and incorporates the energy. During the Great War, Downton Abbey is opened up to recuperating soldiers. Initially, there’s chaos. Everything seems up for grabs. But eventually, the upheaval becomes beneficial. It adds to the myth; the narrative that the show has established. While at first, it might have seemed that nothing could ever be the same again, soon calm has returned. The potential for change has been neutralised by incorporation. This is why British people love period dramas, particularly during difficult times. They tell us we can rely on our history. If reality looked troubling, perhaps comfort could be found in myths. From 2010, David Cameron was the chief political beneficiary of that hope.

Central to this mythical British identity is war. In early 2019, Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski tweeted that Britain had received nothing from American post-war European reconstruction initiative, the Marshall Plan. Within a few minutes, Twitter users had ascertained that Britain actually received more aid than any other country and set him straight. And yet oddly, Kawczynski was right – just not in quite the way he imagined. Actually, Britain hadn’t been helped to recover from the Second World War. Imagine a psychic Marshall Plan in which humility and self-awareness were the currency. Other European countries did undertake such a cognitive audit. Britain has faced no such reckoning with itself, has engaged in no comparable mental reconstruction. Its myths are unchallenged.

Television celebrating Britain’s military identity has proliferated since 2010. The Spitfire: Britain’s Flying Past, Young Soldiers, Regimental Stories, The Bomb Squad, Our War, Entertaining The Troops, the list goes on. We’ve scrolled through endless minor variations on the theme of military training: from the BBC’s Special Forces Ultimate Hell week to Channel 4’s strikingly similar SAS: Who Dares Wins. Hardly any of this military fetishism is analytical – and that’s the point. This is television about the maintenance of national character.

What happens when television plucks up the courage to enter the void at the heart of this maniacal, khaki-clad boosterism? The two decades since the turn of the century have produced few more prescient dramas than Channel 4’s 2013 Southcliffe. Its creator, Tony Grisoni had previously adapted the first part of David Peace’s Red Riding trilogy – a narrative of closed loops, exploring isolation and the dysfunction that can result. Southcliffe transposed that process to a different English milieu.

The series began with a spree shooting in the fictional town of the title. The actions of the shooter, Stephen Morton (Sean Harris), spoke of an identity crisis writ catastrophically large. Morton was known locally as “The Commander” and presented himself as a former special forces soldier. He turned out to be simply a fantasist; an inadequate man drawn towards people who have lived the experiences he can only imagine. But you can’t pick a new identity in a small town. Reality will catch up with you. This was a drama about failing to outrun the truth.

