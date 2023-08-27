Downton Abbey, Emmerdale and Gavin & Stacey stars in new thriller trailer

Channel 5

The Inheritance, the new television drama featuring stars from Downton Abbey and Emmerdale, has unveiled its first trailer.

The Channel 5 series tells the story of siblings Daniel, Sian and Chloe who are left reeling when their father Dennis unexpectedly dies. They discover they are not being left anything in his will, and go on a journey to find out if his death was really an accident, or a murder.

The stacked cast for the series includes Gavin & Stacey star Larry Lamb, Downton Abbey’s Samantha Bond, former Coronation Street and Emmerdale ace Gaynor Faye and Lewis’ Kevin Whately.

The dramatic trailer (via Radio Times) hints at plenty of twists and turns, with suspicion falling on the siblings as well as the unknown woman. Fans won't have to wait long to see the mystery unravel, with The Inheritance premiering on Channel 5 on September 4.

Lamb, who has also appeared on EastEnders, played Mick in all 21 episodes of Gavin & Stacey, which was last on screen on Christmas Day in 2019. Talks of another reunion have been mooted, with lead star Joanna Page fuelling the fire last month.

"[A reunion] would be so lovely," she said. "When we all first started it was like an instant family. We're all still constantly in touch with each other, my gosh we send each other so many messages."

"We struggle to even make time for our own families. But then I agree, we have got to find out what Smithy says to Nessa," she added.

The Inheritance will premiere on Channel 5 on September 4.

