Downpatrick: Asda store shut for 'foreseeable future' after flooding

The Asda supermarket in Downpatrick, County Down, is to remain closed for the "foreseeable future" after the building was badly damaged by flooding.

Large parts of the town were flooded at the start of the month when Storm Ciarán brought exceptionally heavy rain to Northern Ireland.

Asda's store off Ballydugan Road was shut to be assessed by engineers.

The firm has now said a structural survey "revealed considerable damage to the building".

Politicians had previously expressed concern for the employees as Asda provides a lot of jobs in the town.

In a statement on Tuesday, an Asda spokesperson said: "We are committed to Downpatrick and are aiming to open a temporary store in the next few weeks while we continue to explore all options for a permanent store."

It added that in the meantime, the firm was increasing the number of home delivery slots available in the Downpatrick area.

It is also operating a click-and-collect service from its store in Portadown, County Armagh.

From Thursday onwards, Asda will also run a twice-daily bus service to its Portadown supermarket.

"We will provide a further update on these plans once we have more information to share," the Asda statement added.