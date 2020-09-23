How to download movies from Amazon Prime for offline viewing

Amazon Prime subscribers have access to a vast library of movies and shows available for streaming, but what can you do if you’re going to be without a good internet connection and want to catch up on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? Whether you’ve got a long flight ahead of you or are going to be stranded in a cabin in the woods for the weekend, you can rest easy — it’s possible to download Amazon Prime videos (some of them, anyway) for offline watching. Here’s how.

The process

Step 1: Install the Prime Video app and log in

First of all, you’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime. Also, you’ll need the Prime Video app, meaning you’ll need a compatible Fire, Android, or iOS device. Once installed, launch the app and sign in to your Amazon Prime account.

Step 2: Select a video

Next, select a film or show that you want to download and open the video details. Note that not all videos are available for download, and you can only download content if you are in certain areas (the U.S., for example). Once you’ve chosen a movie or show, tap the Download button — for shows, you can also download individual episodes.

Step 3: Choose where to save the file

If you have an SD card in your phone, you’ll be asked to decide whether you want to download the video to it or use your phone’s internal storage. Keep in mind that video files can get quite large, so if possible, you may want to install an SD card. SanDisk just launched one that holds a terabyte of data — that’s a lot of entertainment.

