How To Download & Install Windows 11 on Your PC, Laptop

Microsoft Windows 11 has been rolled out globally. The new operating system is now available to those users who have compatible hardware and will provide a secured and stable experience to them. Windows 11 will come pre-loaded on new PCs, laptops from companies such as Asus, Dell, HP, Acer, Lenovo, among others. Microsoft has shared that users with old laptops running on Windows 10 OS will be able to receive the update by mid-2022 whereas the recently purchased laptops and PCs will receive the update immediately. Microsoft Windows 11 Rolled Out, Here’s How To Upgrade Your Operating System.

The company is rolling out the Windows 11 update in a phased manner to users who have new laptops, PCs. Microsoft has also revealed system requirements that support the new OS. Laptops and PCs that have the Intel Core 8th Gen processor, an AMD Zen 2 processor, TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, can run Windows 11 seamlessly. You can check the Windows 11 update on your PC or laptop by heading over to 'Settings' > 'Update & Security' > 'Windows Update' > 'Check For Updates'.

If the new version is available then you will get an option to download and install it. Then you will have to follow the screen prompts to configure Windows 11 settings.

If you have an old laptop, PC and want to install Windows 11, you can do it with the ISO method. Microsoft has also released the Windows 11 ISO official disk image that can be burned to a DVD or USB to install the new version of OS. It is worth noting that if you choose the ISO method then you will not be eligible to receive Windows 11 updates and will have to manually install the updates using the ISO in future. Windows 11 comes with a centrally aligned Start menu, upgraded fonts, notification sounds, pre-installed Xbox app, haptic feedback support for Stylus pen including the Surface Slim Pen 2, improved multitasking with snap layouts, groups and more.