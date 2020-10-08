Allegra Stratton: Former journalist named Downing Street's new press secretary

The former journalist will be responsible for fronting daily news conferences held by the government.

She became director of strategic communications to Rishi Sunak earlier this year, following his promotion into Number 11.

Ms Stratton is credited with sharpening up the chancellor's social media presence and launching the "Eat Out To Help Out" meal discount scheme.

A former Guardian political correspondent and Newsnight political editor, she spent five years at ITV News as national editor and co-presented Peston on Sunday with Robert Peston.

In her new job, Ms Stratton will front daily TV briefings - inspired by the government's COVID-19 news conferences, which boasted between two million and five million viewers a night.

The White House-style broadcasts will take place at 9 Downing Street where a former colonial courtroom is being transformed into a state-of-the-art broadcast hub.

Other contenders who were said to be in the running for the job on Boris Johnson's media team were Angus Walker, a former ITV News correspondent and editor who became Education Secretary Gavin Williamson's special adviser, and BBC political reporter Ellie Price.

Currently, political journalists are given a briefing by the prime minister's official spokesman - who is a civil servant - behind closed doors.

But the job advert for a new political figure to lead TV briefings said: "You will represent the government and the prime minister to an audience of millions on a daily basis, across the main broadcast channels and social media, and have the chance to influence and shape public opinion.

"You will speak directly to the public on the issues they care most about, explaining the government's position, reassuring people that we are taking action on their priorities and driving positive changes."