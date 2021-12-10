Downing Street ‘liaising’ with watchdog over flat WhatsApps

The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson have faced questions over the funding of their renovations to the 11 Downing Street flat (PA Archive)

Downing Street said today it is liaising with the Ministerial standards watchdog Lord Geidt after new evidence raised fresh questions over who paid for the refurbishment of the Prime Minister’s flat.

On Thursday the Electoral Commission fined the Conservative Party £17,800 for failing to properly declare donations from the Tory peer Lord Brownlow to help cover the cost of the works on the flat above Number 11 Downing Street.

The Commission also published details of a WhatsApp message Mr Johnson sent to Lord Brownlow last November asking him to authorise further refurbishment works on the residence.

That appeared to contradict the Prime Minister’s earlier claims that he had no knowledge of the payments by Lord Brownlow until media reports in February 2021.

Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s adviser on Ministerial standards, cleared Mr Johnson of any wrongdoing relating to the flat refurbishment in May.

On Friday, amid calls from Labour to reopen his investigation and publish the WhatsApp message, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed that Lord Geidt was now liaising with officials in Downing Street following the Electoral Commission report.

“We are liaising with Lord Geidt to answer any further questions he may have,” the spokesman said.

Although Lord Geidt has the powers to ask the Prime Minister to start or reopen an inquiry, it is ultimately Mr Johnson’s decision on whether the case will be reopened.

Downing Street played down reports that Lord Geidt was on the brink of resigning over the matter, insisting: “He is the Prime Minister’s adviser”.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said the findings of the Electoral Commission did not contradict Lord Geidt’s conclusions in his report on the Downing Street flat earlier this year.

He added that the Prime Minister did not have knowledge of the underlying donor who helped pay for the refurbishment work, which is reported to have cost over £100,000.

Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “Lord Geidt must reopen the investigation into the financing of the Prime Ministers flat right now. Either he was misled or he is truly a lapdog not a watchdog.”

