Downing Street explains why 19 people were in No 10 garden

There have been a series of explanations as to why Boris Johnson, his wife and 17 other people were photographed with wine and cheese in the Downing Street garden during the Covid lockdown in May last year.

Johnson’s spokesman on Friday, after sources told the Guardian and Independent about the event:

In the summer months Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for some meetings. On 15 May 2020 the prime minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a press conference. The prime minister went to his residence shortly after 7pm. A small number of staff required to be in work remained in the Downing Street garden for part of the afternoon and evening.

Johnson’s spokesman on Sunday, after seeing the photo:

As we said last week, work meetings often take place in the Downing Street garden in the summer months. On this occasion there were staff meetings after a No 10 press conference. Downing Street is the prime minister’s home as well as his workplace. The prime minister’s wife lives in No 10 and therefore also legitimately uses the garden.

The Downing Street gathering on 15 May 2020 took place under the rules of England's first coronavirus lockdown. Two days earlier, an amendment to Covid regulations had come into force allowing the first between-household contact since lockdown began. However, this was limited to two people, who could only meet outdoors and at a distance of at least 2 metres.

The rules were less specific about social gatherings at work. Very few workplaces were open, and when this was the case, staff were urged to keep as distanced as possible. No 10 staff were allowed to be at their office, as national government staff were classified as key workers.

However, a key objective set out in the guidelines for workplaces that remained open was to “maintain 2-metre social distancing wherever possible”. In-person meetings should only take place if “absolutely necessary”, they said, and if that was the case, a 2-metre distance should be kept at all times.

Story continues

Dominic Raab on Monday:

I think there’s a lot of exhausted people, and they, as people do in work, were having a drink after the formal business had been done.

Johnson’s spokesman on Monday:

This shows colleagues who were required to be in work, meeting following a press conference to discuss work … It was not against the regulations for those individuals to have a drink outside working hours, but still discussing work.

Johnson on Monday: