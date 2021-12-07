Downing Street Denies Boris Johnson Intervened On Behalf Of Afghan Dogs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his own dog Dilyn. (Photo: Christopher Furlong via Getty Images)

Downing Street has slapped down claims that the prime minister intervened to rescue dogs during the evacuation of Afghanistan.

It comes after a whistleblower told MPs that soldiers were put at risk to facilitate the evacuation of animals from the Nowzad shelter following a request from Boris Johnson.

Former Foreign Office official Raphael Marshall claimed there was “an instruction from the prime minister to use considerable capacity to transport Nowzad’s animals”.

However, No10 hit back today saying “at no point” did the PM intervene.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the claim was: “Entirely untrue, at no point did the PM intervene.

“He did not instruct officials to take any course of action on that issue.”

Asked if he instructed a minister, the spokesman said “no” and added: “Our focus throughout was on prioritising people.”

Asked on Sky News about the claims deputy prime minister Dominic Raab also said: “That’s just not accurate. We did not put the welfare of animals above individuals.”

