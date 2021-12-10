Downing Street cancels staff Christmas party amid investigation over last year’s ‘lockdown bash’

(Getty Images)

Downing Street has scrapped its plans for a Christmas Party this year as the Cabinet Secretary probes one last year amid claims it busted Tier 3 lockdown rules.

No10 said this year’s festive gathering had been abandoned after Boris Johnson ordered Plan B to be introduced in England.

The new measures include guidance to work from home from Monday, mandatory face masks in more indoor settings such as places of worship and cinemas which has already come into force, and vaccine passports for nightclubs and other large venues from next Wednesday.

Asked whether there would be a No10 Christmas party this year, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think we have made clear since the latest situation with Omicron obviously that is taking up a great deal of time at the moment and there are no plans for that.”

Pressed on when this decision was taken, he added “following the decision on Plan B and the latest data on Omicron”.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is investigating a “Christmas Party” on December 18, at No10 which is said to have involved 30 to 40 people, cheese, wine and Secret Santas, as well as another reported leaving do, and an event at the Department for Education.

No10 director of communications Jack Doyle gave a speech and presented awards at the Decembert 18 “party,” according to ITV News.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said Mr Johnson had full confidence in Mr Doyle.

