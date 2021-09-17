Downhome Showdown: ‘The Waltons’ & ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Casts To Battle On ‘Stars In The House’

In a competition that’s been brewing since the 1970s, the original casts of the TV family classics The Waltons and Little House on the Prairie will come face-to-face (if remotely) in a special Game Night contest on Stars In The House.

The games – typically a combination of trivia and charades – are set for Sept. 21 and will feature Little House cast members Melissa Gilbert (Laura Ingalls Wilder), Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson), Matthew Laborteaux (Albert Quinn Ingalls), and Karen Grassle (Caroline Ingalls) squaring off against Waltons alum Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton), Kami Cotler (Elizabeth Walton), Eric Scott (Ben Walton) and Leslie Winston (Cindy Brunson Walton).

More from Deadline

As always with Stars In The House, the proceedings will raise money for The Actors Fund, and will stream on YouTube and at starsinthehouse.com. Viewers will be able to submit questions for both casts (and make donations) during the live event.

Hosted by Stars In The House creators and executive producers Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the online chat series has raised more than $1,076,000 to benefit The Actors Fund (and $264,000 for other charities) since debuting on March 16, 2020, at the start of Broadway’s Covid pandemic shutdown.

The casts of The Waltons and Little House have appeared on previous Stars In The House reunion episodes, but never together. Hopes of a showdown were stoked during those previous episodes when the longtime friendly rivals expressed their interest in just such a competition.

Little House on the Prairie, which also starred the late Michael Landon, ran on NBC from 1974 to 1982 and featured the 19th Century characters created by Laura Ingalls Wilder in her best-selling series of Little House books. The Waltons was broadcast on CBS from 1972 to 1981 and chronicled a fictionalized version of creator Earl Hamner Jr.’s Virginia mountain family during the Depression and World War II. (Both series also inspired various TV movie offshoots.)

Story continues

The Waltons vs. Little House game show episode will livestream at 8 p.m./ET on Tuesday, Sept. 21 on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and at the Stars In The House website.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.