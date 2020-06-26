Downgrade: What You Need To Know About The Latest John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS), with the covering analyst making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analyst has soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the solitary analyst covering John Menzies, is for revenues of UK£636m in 2020, which would reflect a concerning 52% reduction in John Menzies' sales over the past 12 months. After this downgrade, the company is anticipated to report a loss of UK£0.21 in 2020, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Before this latest update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of UK£1.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.27 in 2020. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on John Menzies' outlook with these numbers, making a sizeable cut to this year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making this year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

LSE:MNZS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 26th 2020

The consensus price target fell 61% to UK£2.10, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for John Menzies' valuation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 11% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 52% decline in revenue next year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 0.8% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analyst also expect John Menzies to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for John Menzies dropped from profits to a loss this year. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that John Menzies' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from the analyst, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of John Menzies.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

