Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Performing In The Near Term

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Walker & Dunlop, is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2023, which would reflect a measurable 7.6% reduction in Walker & Dunlop's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to rise 2.2% to US$5.00. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.95 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Walker & Dunlop's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 10% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 15% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 9.1% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Walker & Dunlop is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Walker & Dunlop's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on Walker & Dunlop, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

Unfortunately, the earnings downgrade - if accurate - may also place pressure on Walker & Dunlop's mountain of debt, which could lead to some belt tightening for shareholders. See why we're concerned about Walker & Dunlop's balance sheet by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

