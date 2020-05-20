Downgrade: Here's How This Analyst Sees Mentice AB (publ) (STO:MNTC) Performing In The Near Term

The analyst covering Mentice AB (publ) (STO:MNTC) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analyst seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of kr66.40 reflecting a 23% rise in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

After this downgrade, Mentice's one analyst is now forecasting revenues of kr173m in 2020. This would be a decent 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of kr0.22 per share this year. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of kr196m and earnings per share (EPS) of kr0.28 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Mentice is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 11%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.4% annual decline over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 21% per year. Although Mentice's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analyst is still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Mentice's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that the analyst has turned more bearish on Mentice, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

