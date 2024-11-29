Downes earns point but VAR denies Southampton victory at Brighton

Flynn Downes celebrates after equalising for Southampton in the second half. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

Perhaps all is not lost for Russell Martin? Having watched them chase shadows for the first hour against high-flying Brighton, the Southampton manager saw his side finally pick up their first away point of the season thanks to an inspirational performance from the teenager Tyler Dibling.

Had VAR not ruled out a winning goal from Cameron Archer for a dubious offside then this really would have been a night to savour for Martin, who was forced to hand the 29-year-old goalkeeper Joe Lumley his Premier League debut. But while the draw moves Brighton up to the dizzy heights of second place, Fabian Hürzeler will be disappointed not to have finished the job after Kaoru Mitoma headed them in front during a first half of almost total domination.

They had no answer to a spirited comeback that was sparked by Dibling – an England Under-21 international who spent a year on Chelsea’s books before returning to the south coast – saw Flynn Downes equalise before the game’s moment of controversy left Martin fuming. But despite riding their luck during 13 minutes of stoppage time, Southampton’s much-maligned defence stood firm.

An exhibition commemorating Brighton’s debut season in Europe opened last month at the city’s art museum and will remain on show until the end of April. Judging by their rapid start under Hürzeler – who used to sell paintings for a living – they could be preparing for a new adventure by then. The German had not exactly played down the prospects of the club exceeding the achievements of Roberto De Zerbi’s run to the last eight of the Europa League last season, admitting before this game that it is important to have a target when asked if Champions League qualification was a possibility.

Hürzeler had warned that his side would have to suffer against a Southampton team that enjoys keeping possession but it was fourth-choice goalkeeper Lumley – who made his last league appearance 18 months ago – who was given a baptism of fire during a frantic opening period.

Yukinari Sugawara almost gifted Mitoma an opening goal after miscontrolling under pressure but his Japanese compatriot could not apply the finish when Lumley charged out of his goal. Georginio Rutter then flashed a shot just wide before striking the post with a curling shot from outside the area that cannoned away to safety.

Southampton may be vulnerable in defence but they showed occasional glimpses of their threat in attack, with Dibling forcing Matt O’Riley into a rash challenge that earned the midfielder a yellow card. But any hopes that they were slowly finding their feet were dashed when Lamptey’s cross eluded all three of the visiting centre-backs and Mitoma was able to steer his header past Lumley.

Tempers flared moments later when Kyle Walker-Peters hauled down Rutter right in front of the dugouts and Hürzeler leapt out of his dugout demanding a booking, much to Martin’s clear disgust. A few words were exchanged, with the Brighton manager eventually shown a yellow card that means he gets a touchline ban for their next game against Fulham on Thursday.

With the impressive Yasin Ayari – the latest example of Brighton’s seemingly endless supply of emerging talent – prompting in midfield, it seemed inevitable that they would extend their lead.

Instead it was Archer who had a golden opportunity to equalise from Sugawara’s excellent low cross just before half-time but he was unable to hit the target from close range. Another mistake from Jack Stephens allowed João Pedro to test Lumley from the edge of the area as normal service was resumed at the other end.

Having survived a lovely flowing Brighton move at the start of the second half, Southampton were soon back to their old tricks when Lumley gave the ball away as he attempted to play out from the back and he looked relieved to see the danger snuffed out. Taylor Harwood-Bellis went into the book for a cynical bodycheck on Mitoma and Ayari forced Lumley into a save after conceding with a volley.

Southampton desperately needed inspiration from somewhere and it came from the dazzling feet of Dibling. Having shrugged off a heavy challenge from Ayari, the teenager picked out Armstrong in the box but his shot was blocked. The ball eventually found its way back to the striker and his effort deflected into the path of Downes, who made no mistake from 12 yards out to stun the home supporters into silence.

Martin thought that things had got even better when another brilliant Dibling dribble set the substitute Ryan Fraser free down the left and Archer tapped in. He could not believe his luck when VAR eventually ruled out the goal after a significant delay because Adam Armstrong was deemed to have been interfering with play from an offside position.

Dibling forced Bart Verbruggen into a save but it was Brighton who were left frustrated as they spurned a number of chances to win it late on.