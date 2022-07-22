Downed power lines cause Curtis Road, I-184 exit closure in Boise, small outage

Curtis Road in Boise is closed between Fairview Avenue and the south side of the Interstate 184 overpass as a result of downed power lines, according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department.

A driver backed their truck into a pole near a parking lot on Hartman Street, which brought down multiple power lines, police spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman in a text.

Idaho Power spokesperson Sven Berg told the Statesman that 348 customers were without power as a result of the accident. Berg said crews are working as quickly as they can to restore electricity, but “it might be several hours” because of the extent of the damage.

Williams said the road would remain closed while power crews worked to repair the lines in the area. Police asked drivers to avoid Curtis Road at Fairview.

Anyone traveling westbound on the I-184 Connector is unable to exit at Curtis Road, according to police.