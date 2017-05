YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) -- Downbytheseaside raced to an easy victory Saturday night in the $300,000 Art Rooney Pace at Yonkers Raceway.

Driven by Dave Miller, the 3-year-old son of Somebeachsomewhere paced the mile in 1:52 and returned $2.10. There was no place or show wagering.

Summerside was distant second.