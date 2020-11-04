‘I will go down with this ship’: Trump dances on sinking boat in viral advert shared by Lincoln Project

The advert depicts Donald Trump dancing on a sinking boat (Believe Me News/ The Lincoln Project)

An attack advert that depicts Donald Trump dancing on a sinking boat shared by Republican anti-Trump political action committee the Lincoln Project has gone viral on Twitter.

The video, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon as voters all over the country headed to the polls to vote in the 2020 US election, opens with a superimposed scene of the president dancing on a sinking boat, taken from one of the many rallies where he has danced to “YMCA” by the Village People.

The song “White Flag” by Dido – which features the refrain “I will go down with this ship" – starts playing in the background of the video alongside clips that suggest Mr Trump is metaphorically “plummeting to the bottom of the ocean.”

The ad, created by Believe Me News, suggests that certain Senate Republicans are “sinking” alongside Mr Trump as they fight to save their majority in this year's election.

Control of the Senate is incredibly narrow in this year's election.

With the chamber now split, 53-47, three or four seats will determine Senate control, depending on which party wins the White House.

A montage of clips also suggests that certain Republican turned a blind eye to actions of the Trump administration including the treatment of protesters during the George Floyd demonstrations and alleged voter suppression.

Some of the nation’s more recognisable members of the Senate including Lindsey Graham and Susan Collins can be seen being submerged below water alongside Mr Trump.

Sen Graham has long been criticised by Democrats and Anti-Trump Republicans for his reversed stance on the president.

Having initially predicted the president would “taint conservatism for generations to come,” he is now one of his staunchest defenders in Congress.

Sen Collins has previously been branded a "Trump stooge" in another election attack advert.

When posted by the Lincoln Project the advert quickly went viral and has since amassed over 4.5 million views and 50,000 likes.

The Republican group has spent millions on eye-catching videos, adverts, memes, and billboards in an attempt to oust the president and his allies, which have often gone viral.

The sharing of this particular video comes as voters take to the polls across the US to cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

Over 100 million Americans had already cast their ballots ahead of election day according to the US Elections Project, a database compiled by Michael McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida.

With election day unfolding RealClear Politics National polling average has Joe Biden leading Mr Trump by 7.2 percentage points.

