Down but not out: Clemson falls to Florida in NCAA super regional opener

Clemson baseball loves a comeback but couldn’t muster one Saturday.

Now, the Tigers face some fearsome odds to get back to the College World Series.

Florida, one of the hottest teams in the NCAA Tournament, roared back from an early deficit with a fifth-inning explosion and downed Clemson, 10-7, in the opening game of this weekend’s best-of-three super regional.

Florida went up 10-7 on a home run in the top of the ninth inning, and star closing pitcher Brandon Neely made quick work of the Tigers in the bottom of the frame.

Now, the Gators (33-28) have two tries to win one more game against the Tigers in their home ballpark and reach Omaha a second straight year after finishing as the CWS runner-up last year and sneaking into this year’s field as a No. 3 seed.

The Tigers and coach Erik Bakich, meanwhile, dropped to 44-15 and must win back-to-back elimination games against Florida on Sunday and Monday if they want to reach their first College World Series since 2010.

The odds are against Clemson: Since the NCAA Tournament went to its current format in 1999, the winner of Game 1 of a super regional has advanced to the CWS 78% of the time (148 out of 190), according to ESPN.

Game recap

It was another packed house at Clemson’s Doug Kingsmore Stadium, and the bottom of the first inning gave those thousands of fans lots to cheer about.

The Tigers were all over Florida starting pitcher Liam Peterson from the start and chased him after just one inning. Peterson walked four of the 10 batters he faced and allowed three earned runs (two on wild pitches) as Clemson took a 2-0 lead through two innings and bolstered that to 4-2 through four innings.

The bottom of the first inning felt like the most chaotic frame of the afternoon until the top of the fifth, when Florida and its best hitter blew the game open.

Clemson starter Tristan Smith had been pitching good, but not great, before stepping to the mound with a 4-2 lead and promptly issuing a walk and allowing a single.

With runners on first and second, Bakich and his staff declined to switch pitchers or intentionally walk Florida star hitter/pitcher and top MLB prospect Jac Caglianone.

Instead, Smith went right at him – and Caglianone smashed a three-run homer into deep left field (his 32nd this year) to give Florida a 5-4 lead.

The Gators roared in the opposing dugout as their offense adding five more runs in the top of the fifth against Clemson relievers Lucas Mahlstedt and Reed Garris.

The final damage: A whopping seven-run inning for Florida, and a 9-4 lead.

Clemson entered this game with 25 comeback wins under its belt, including five when it trailed by five or more runs. And down 9-4 after a disastrous fifth inning, the Tigers hung tough. The offense delivered three straight unanswered runs while freshman pitcher Jacob McGovern had three straight shutout innings.

But Clemson continued to hit poorly with runners on base and in scoring position, and McGovern’s magic eventually ran out as he allowed a solo home run to Florida catcher Luke Heyman in the top of the ninth inning.

Facing an three-run deficit, the Tigers couldn’t pull off their 26th comeback win of the year and fell instead into a critical win or go home scenario on Sunday.

Clemson Super Regional schedule

Who: Florida at No. 6 Clemson

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday and, if necessary, TBD Monday

TV: ESPN on Sunday, TBD on Monday

Stream: ESPN+