Is it down to a choice of two managers to replace Pep if he leaves Manchester City?

It is no secret that Pep Guardiola is in the final season of his contract with Manchester City. A report from the Athletic yesterday suggested that a decision from Guardiola on his future is expected in the coming weeks. But the Athletic names Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim as two of the contenders to replace Guardiola if this ends up being his final season in charge of Manchester City. Here is a look at the two managers and what they could potentially bring to the role if they were to succeed Guardiola.

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso has shone as a manager, especially at Bayer Leverkusen. He led Leverkusen to a Bundesliga/DFB Pokal double last season. His team went undefeated in the Bundesliga as they stormed to their first league title. That is a special accomplishment for any manager. But the way Xabi Alonso’s side played last season caught the eye.

Typically, Alonso prefers to play with a 3-4-2-1 formation. In possession, Leverkusen tend to look to dominate possession. But rather than a tiki-taka approach, Leverkusen tend to play intricate triangle passes, played in a direct manner to break up their opponent’s defence. This tactic has seen Florian Wirtz shine and become one of the best young playmakers in world football. They are also proficient in wide areas with pace out wide also a feature of their play. Leverkusen also looks to create overloads when in possession. This trait sees one full-back push forward while the other full-back stays back to prevent counterattacks. This tactic saw Jeremie Frimpong rise to prominence last season. All told, Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen are an attacking force when at their best.

Without the ball, Leverkusen do look to press when their opponents enter defined areas. When the ball is won back they look to counter quickly. This trait does see them score a lot of goals and play attractively. When their press isn’t engaged the wife players and midfielders drop in to help Leverkusen’s defence. There is a defensive solidity to their play, but in possession and on the break is where they shine.

As a manager, Xabi Alonso does look to be ready to manage at the highest level. If a club like Manchester City did come calling Alonso appears ready to take the next step in his managerial career. Tactically, he looks to play in a manner that would catch the eye at Manchester City.

Ruben Amorim

The second of the two managers named in the Athletics report is current Sporting manager Ruben Amorim. With City’s appointment of Hugo Viana as director of football to replace Txiki Begiristain next summer it is only natural that Amorim is now linked to the City job. Amorim has turned Sporting into a powerhouse in Portugal. After a barren spell, especially for a club of Sporting’s stature, they are now back at the top of Portuguese football under Amorim.

Tactically Amorim tends to prefer a 3-4-3 formation. Defensively, Amorim’s Sporting side are strong at the back. That has formed the foundation of their recent success. Out of possession Sporting tend to drop into a 5-2-3 formation. But they don’t sit deep. They tend to play a high defensive line similar to that of the current Manchester City side. Sporting also presses their opponents as they aim to cut down passing lanes of their opponents. Their front three tend to lead this. That allows them to win back possession high up the pitch and start their attacks.

A feature of Sporting’s play out of possession is that they defend dangerous space. This does stand out when they play more dangerous opponents. That tactic means they are tough to break down for their opponents. While it isn’t the most exciting tactic in the game, it has proven successful for Sporting. Amorim’s tactical approach does stand out when Sporting plays FC Porto or Benfica more so than when they play other sides in Portugal.

Going forward, Sporting prefers a direct approach. Although they tend to play a possession based game which is common of all successful teams in the modern game. Given that the majority of their opponents in Portugal defend deep they tend to dominate possession. They attack in a direct manner, aiming to get in behind their opponents when the opportunity presents. There is also a flexibility to their front three which also see them interchange positions regularly during games. Amorim deploys full-backs to push forward which is another standout feature of their play. Despite being defensively solid, they are an attractive team to watch. Albeit in a different manner to Manchester City or Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side for example.

Summary

First of all, it must be said that the hope is that Pep Guardiola remains at Manchester City beyond this season. That is the hope of Manchester City’s fans and their board. But if it is down to two managers in Xabi Alonso or Ruben Amorim to replace Pep Guardiola either manager could step into the role. They play in contrasting styles but both look ready to take the next step in their managerial careers.

Either manager could thrive at Manchester City with their tactical approach. Both play in a different style but both of Amorim and Alonso have tasted success with Sporting and Leverkusen. If Guardiola does decide this is his final season at Manchester City Alonso or Amorim would be a fine choice to succeed the best manager in world football.