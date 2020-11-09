Dow surges 1,100 points to intraday record as Pfizer says vaccine effective

U.S. stocks catapulted to records Monday after Pfizer said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, a potentially huge boost to world health after the pandemic battered the global economy in the spring and led to more than one million deaths.

The Dow Jones industrial average vaulted up as much as 1,610 points to a new intraday high of 29,933.83, topping its previous record on Feb. 12 before the pandemic rattled financial markets around the world. The blue-chip average was currently up 1,120 points, or 4%, on track for its biggest percentage gain since April.

Financial markets were already climbing overnight following Democrat Joe Biden’s defeat of incumbent Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election. Wall Street seemed set to follow on relief that the limbo created by the long, market-bruising battle for the White House was finally clearing.

The S&P 500 index, the heart of many 401(k) accounts, jumped 2.7% and is on track to close at a record for the first time in more than two months. It is headed for its best day since May. The broad index had posted its best week since April following an election-fueled rally last week.

Industries tied to the economy reopening rallied following the developments, including airlines, casino and restaurant companies. Highflying technology shares that have thrived in a stay-at-home economy fell. That kept a lid on the gains for the Nasdaq Composite, which rose a more modest 1.1%.

Stocks have staged a stunning turnaround propelled by Big Tech over the summer as trillions of dollars in stimulus aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped support an American economy gripped by recession. Despite recent volatility on a spike in coronavirus case, the S&P 500 has climbed more than 60% since hitting its March 23 low after the pandemic shutdown the global economy to a standstill in the spring.

Global markets were buoyed on Monday after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech released early study results Monday indicating that their vaccine, BNT162b2, prevented more than 90% of infections from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pfizer is the first drug company to release data from a large, Phase 3 trial as it and several other companies are working to produce a COVID-19 vaccine that is safe and effective. Shares rallied 7%.

Still, analysts caution that several risks remain that could trip up the market’s big recent gains. Any economic recovery depends on checking the pandemic, and investors pounced upon the news. Pfizer’s data is only preliminary and does not mean a vaccine is imminent. Getting the vaccine to billions of people will be a massive undertaking, even if it is approved.

“For the first time we can see a light at the end of the tunnel and a return to ‘normalcy’ seems likely within 2021,” Steven Seedhouse, analyst at Raymond James, said in a note. “It all depends on scaling manufacturing for this and subsequent vaccines that we expect to work.”

The vaccine news comes as the country’s new coronavirus cases are setting records once again. The U.S. recorded 126,742 cases Saturday, the third day in a row the total exceeded 120,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins. The United States, with about 4.3% of the world population, has about 20% of the cases.

Global markets were jolted higher in Asia and Europe overnight as investors breathed a sigh of relief after days of U.S. presidential limbo ended with Biden declared the president-elect. Stocks had rallied last week on the prospect for more gridlock in Washington.

