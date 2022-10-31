Dow Leaders Again Recognized on HERoes Women Role Model Lists

·3 min read
MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Dow (NYSE:DOW) announced that four of its leaders have earned recognition on 2022 HERoes Women Role Model lists, which are supported by Yahoo Finance and showcase leaders who are championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace.

The recipients have attained success in their personal careers and have directly and indirectly used their platforms to create a more diverse, inclusive and equitable business environment for women.

Dow leaders named to the 2022 HERoes Women Role Model lists include:

HERoes 100 Women Executives List
Jane Palmieri, President, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure; Asia Pacific Oversight; Executive Sponsor, Dow's Veterans Employee Resource Group

HERoes Advocates Executives List, # 11
Howard Ungerleider, President and Chief Financial Officer; Executive Sponsor, Dow's Women's Inclusion Employee Resource Group

HERoes 100 Women Future Leaders List
Eunice Heath, Corporate Director, Environment, Health & Safety and Sustainability Site Sponsor; Dow's Global African Affinity Employee Resource Group for the Delaware Valley.

HERoes 100 Women Future Leaders List, # 16
Margherita Fontana, EMEAI Purchasing Director; Global Leader, Global Chair of Dow's Women's Inclusion Employee Resource Group

On being named again to the Women Executives list, Palmieri said, "I am honored to receive this recognition again as a HERoes top woman leader. Being a senior executive, I consider myself accountable for driving inclusion, diversity and equity in our organization and across the industry. Although we have made excellent progress, we need to continue supporting representation of women at all levels of leadership while promoting the benefits of more equitable systems and cultures."

Dow's comprehensive global inclusion, diversity and equity strategy is integrated into the Company's overall business strategy. Across the Company, employees are helping to champion a culture of inclusion by acting as catalysts for advancing business success, enhancing employee engagement and activating communities for impact. A focus on this strategy is improving the representation of underrepresented populations, including women globally and ethnic minorities in the U.S. at Dow.

"Being an ally has been one of the most personally and professionally rewarding experiences over the last three decades," said Ungerleider. "We need more allies to advocate for women across the Dow organization and across the industry. I am deeply honored to receive this recognition again and to be included with such talented individuals."

Visit Dow's website for additional information on the Company's commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity and to explore Dow's 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance report.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

