Dovizioso tops shortened Thailand MotoGP FP3 after rain delay

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso topped a rain-delayed and shortened third practice ahead of the Thailand Grand Prix at Buriram.

A last-gasp lap on slicks on a rapidly trying track left Dovizioso over eight tenths clear of his nearest rival, Petronas SRT Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli.

Torrential rain in the morning meant the session was postponed by more than an hour, and there was a further delay after the Moto3 practice as track workers got to clearing standing water from several corners of the circuit.

As a result, the MotoGP session was reduced by 10 minutes from the original 45-minute runtime.

Championship leader Marc Marquez, who needs to outscore Dovizioso by just two points this weekend to become 2019 champion, took an initial lead of nearly three seconds with his first flying lap as FP3 kicked off.

But the other riders swiftly closed the gap to the Honda man, and with 20 minutes left on the clock Ducati's Danilo Petrucci jumped ahead on a 1m41.750s.

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales found an extra seven tenths shortly thereafter, and with the sun emerging from behind the clouds a few minutes later the laptimes began to drop at a faster rate.

The likes of Alex Rins (Suzuki), Miguel Oliveira (Tech 3 KTM) and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas SRT Yamaha) took turns leading the proceedings, before Marquez went over a second clear with a 1m38.864s.

Marquez then aborted what looked an even faster lap next time by, pulling into the pits to end his session three minutes early.

By then, however, several riders had equipped slicks, and the track got dry enough for Morbidelli to retake the top spot just before the chequered flag flew.

He improved with his next attempt, but Dovizioso was quicker yet, securing FP3 honours with a final 1m36.250s effort that was still nearly six seconds off SRT rookie Fabio Quartararo's best time from Friday.

Morbidelli and Rins made up the top three, while Marquez's time wound up good enough for fourth place, with Vinales just 0.085s behind having elected against slick tyres in the end.

Karel Abraham used slicks to launch his Avintia-run Ducati into sixth place, ahead of Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda), Joan Mir (Suzuki), Quartararo and Oliveira.

Valentino Rossi was 11th in the other works Yamaha, having just run out of time to do a representative lap on slicks late on.

The weather conditions have meant the combined practice classification is unchanged from Friday, meaning Petrucci - who finished FP3 in 19th - and Crutchlow are among those who will have to fight their way through Q1 later on Saturday.

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m36.250s

-

13

2

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m37.074s

0.824s

16

3

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m37.644s

1.394s

14

4

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m38.864s

2.614s

13

5

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m38.949s

2.699s

14

6

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m39.057s

2.807s

14

7

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m39.502s

3.252s

14

8

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m39.926s

3.676s

14

9

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m40.019s

3.769s

14

10

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m40.152s

3.902s

14

11

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m40.232s

3.982s

16

12

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m40.289s

4.039s

12

13

Mika Kallio

KTM

KTM

1m40.389s

4.139s

13

14

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m40.463s

4.213s

16

15

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

Honda

1m40.886s

4.636s

13

16

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m41.251s

5.001s

15

17

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m41.351s

5.101s

16

18

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m41.409s

5.159s

14

19

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

1m41.570s

5.320s

9

20

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m42.301s

6.051s

8

21

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m42.559s

6.309s

10

-

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m45.425s

9.175s

5

