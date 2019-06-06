Dovizioso thinks swift Ducati 2020 decision unlikely

Ducati promoted Petrucci to its works line-up on a one-year deal this year, and has made it clear it is also considering Jack Miller for the 2020 ride alongside Dovizioso.

Pramac rider Miller looked to have a slight edge on Petrucci in the early races of the current campaign, but the latter bounced back with a “very important” podium at Le Mans and a subsequent maiden win at Mugello.

Dovizioso, who has been working much closer with Petrucci than with previous teammate Jorge Lorenzo, said Petrucci “needed the [Mugello] result for the future” - but doesn't think it will trigger a snap decision from Ducati.

“From what I know, I don't think the contract will be decided soon,” Dovizioso said. “I think Ducati are in the situation [where] they can wait.

“I don't think they will decide now, but for sure this race will affect a lot.”

