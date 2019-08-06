Dovizioso: Marquez form has left MotoGP rivals "in crisis"

, and has made it into the top two in the last 19 races he has finished.

In last weekend's Czech Grand Prix, Marquez led from pole by a small margin for the first half of the race before upping his pace to build an advantage of over three seconds to Dovizioso.

The Ducati rider says Marquez's strategy for managing races has forced a change in approach for everyone on the grid.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“If we look at the results from the start of the season, Marc has only had victories and second places,” he said after finishing second at Brno.

“This is the reality. He and Honda are a little stronger and consequently they are putting everyone in crisis, not just us [Ducati].

“He is able to make race by putting himself in front and managing the pace, because he can afford it unlike in previous years.

“This has changed the management of the races and the tyres, and this has put everyone in crisis. He increases the speed a little, and when you have more speed you can do whatever you want.

“He is now adopting this strategy and doing good, because it puts everyone in a crisis.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images