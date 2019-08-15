Dovizioso: Austrian GP win manner will rejuvenate Ducati

The Italian had struggled to run to match for much of the season since winning the Qatar opener, and admitted in the lead-up to the Red Bull Ring race that the championship leader’s recent form has left his rivals “in crisis”.

Yet despite trailing Marquez in practice in Austria, and losing out on pole by over four tenths, was able to maintain Ducati’s Red Bull Ring streak, pulling off an audacious last-corner overtake on Marquez to secure the win.

“This victory gives us, I think, a lot of energy for the future,” Dovizioso said. “To win is always important but to win like this - we struggled a lot during some races, and to win like this, when we didn't have a better speed [than Marquez] but we worked well for the race, and we took the victory in this way, I think it's very positive for the me and for Ducati.

“It will give us energy for the continuation of the season and for development. Energy makes a lot of difference and the more energy there is, the better.”

