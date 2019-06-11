Dovizioso: Audi happier than me about Misano showing

Ducati MotoGP star Dovizioso made a rare foray into four-wheel racing at the Italian track, where he replaced Pietro Fittipaldi at the customer WRT Audi squad.

Having only had one test in RS5 DTM in the run-up to the event – where he was coached by two-time series champion Mattias Ekstrom – Dovizioso qualified 15th for the first Misano race and came away with a solid 12th-place finish in the opener.

The Italian ran as high as eighth early in the in the second race after starting 14th, but a spin dropped him down the order and he eventually came home 15th and last of the finishers.

Having come into the Misano weekend with “no expectations”, Dovizioso said he wasn’t fully satisfied with his performances due to the errors he made, but that Audi was pleased with his showing.

“In reality I am not very happy because I made some mistakes, whereas within Audi Sport everyone complimented me,” he remarked. “They were happier!

“Obviously they know how difficult it is to take on this challenge, so they have a clearer picture of the situation.

“I did not finish in the best position, coming outside the points, but when you analyse everything then you realise that you cannot do everything as a novice.”

Andrea Dovizioso, Audi Sport Team WRT

Andrea Dovizioso, Audi Sport Team WRT Alexander Trienitz

Alexander Trienitz