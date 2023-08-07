Dover's (NYSE:DOV) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.51

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 15th of September to $0.51, which will be 1.0% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.505. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Dover's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Dover was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 42.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dover Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.40 total annually to $2.02. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.7% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dover Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Dover has been growing its earnings per share at 9.2% a year over the past five years. Dover definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Dover Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Dover is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Dover that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.