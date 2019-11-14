Dover's Mike Tatoian named 2019 Comcast Community Champion of the Year

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Comcast announced that Dover International Speedway chairman and CEO Mike Tatoian has won the 2019 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award for his philanthropic efforts.

Tatoian was honored Thursday at the W South Beach Hotel for his work as chairman of the Delaware chapter of the United Service Organizations (USO). The other nominees were: Artie Kempner, FOX Sports’ Coordinating Director for NASCAR and Co-Founder of Autism Delaware, and David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports driver and an ambassador for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Tatoian was chosen by a panel of Comcast and NASCAR executives plus former Monster Energy Series champion Joey Logano, who was recognized with the award last year for his charitable works through his foundation.

Tatoian, who has served as the Dover track’s president since 2007, has been active with the USO for the last 13 years. He has also held roles with the United States Air Force Civic Leader Program, the board of directors of the Military Bowl Foundation, and has been an honorary commander multiple times at nearby Dover Air Force Base.

The three finalists were all connected not just through their ties to the NASCAR industry, but by a history of close work together around Dover events. In an unscripted moment, Tatoian invited Kempner and Ragan on stage to recognize their contributions and to share in the spotlight.

“It’s such an honor to be able to interact with our military and it’s such a very few individuals who volunteer to become a member of our military and protect all of us,” Tatoian said. “It’s just my way of showing our appreciation for what they do. The closest thing I can do is be a part of the USO team, that’s the closest I can get to serving our country.

“So for us and the organization and the country, it’s just nice to get this kind of recognition from Comcast aside of the funding, which of course is critical, but to be able to be a part of such an amazing organization like the USO, it’s very gratifying. It’s just wonderful to be able to not get but to give, so it’s been a great evening.”

Comcast awarded a $60,000 contribution to USO Delaware on Tatoian’s behalf and presented Autism Delaware (Kempner) and Shriners Hospitals (Ragan) with $30,000 donations.

