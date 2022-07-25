Dover travel chaos will get worse as 'nobody wants a lorry park near them' - STEVE FINN /Steve Finn Photography

Queues are building once again at the Port of Dover and are likely to continue through the summer as there is a lack of infrastructure to accommodate the volume of traffic, a local councillor has said.

Toby Howe, the Senior Highways Manager at Kent County Council, told the BBC there is "very limited space" around the Port for officials to manage traffic flow.

Ferry operator DFDS told passengers that there were "queues of around an hour" for French border checks on Monday morning, and to "allow a minimum of 120 minutes before your departure to complete all controls".

P&O Ferries wrote on Twitter: "The queues have picked up and it is taking approximately one hour to clear passport control."

A major incident, first declared on Friday, is still in force around Dover as traffic has begun to build once again this morning.

Authorities at the Port were able to clear two days worth of backlog by Sunday night, after travellers heading off for summer holidays were forced to wait up to 20 hours to cross to the continent.

"Next weekend is going to be very busy as well, as we’ve just had this previous weekend. It’s the second-busiest weekend of the summer holidays," Mr Howe told the BBC's Today programme.

"Traffic levels are back to pre-pandemic levels and with the increased checks, it takes very little for queues to build."

The situation at Eurotunnel has eased overnight, but queues are building at Dover. https://t.co/OBCj2CCINL — Simon Jones (@SimonJonesNews) July 25, 2022

Characterising the situation around the port as "very vulnerable", Mr Howe called for more resources to be allocated to help ease the issue.

"We need more infrastructure in place," he said.

"The Port of Dover and Eurotunnel have very limited space. Over in France they have a lot more space so they're able to expand and allow more space with facilities but we don’t have that luxury in Kent."

Story continues

"Could we have more holding areas for lorries, off road, with facilities. Not only are there all these lorries parked on the road but there are no good facilities for them," he added.

"It’s a very easy theory but nobody wants a lorry park near them."

John Keefe, the Director of Public Affairs for Getlink, who operate the Eurotunnel, has called for digitised passport checks to be introduced in an effort to speed up border control.

When asked about the border checks by the BBC's Today programme, Mr Keefe said: "People will have to live with that, that is now part of travelling to Europe. But that can be digitised and taken online to minimise the human element of that."

"You put an automatic stamp on it. You load the information up in advance, you verify it online and then you validate it online so the only controls you need to do are on those you want to question further."

The system is currently being used by freight hauliers at both the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel to great effect, Mr Keefe added.