Dover firebombing attack ‘motivated by terrorist ideology’, say police

Members of the military and UK Border Force extinguish a fire from a petrol bomb (REUTERS)

The firebombing of an immigration processing centre in Dover was motivated by an extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said.

Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, is believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three “crude” incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site, in Kent, last Sunday.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said on Saturday evidence has been recovered that indicates the attack “was motivated by a terrorist ideology”.

“A number of significant witnesses have been spoken to during the course of the investigation and a number of items of interest have been recovered, including digital media devices,” a statement said.

“Evidence from examining these items suggests there was an extreme right wing motivation behind the attack.”

Police said there is no evidence Leak was working with anyone else or there is any wider threat to the public.