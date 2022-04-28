Dove Resets Beauty Standards With #DetoxYourFeed Campaign

The Dove Self-Esteem Project released a short film titled Toxic Influence, that addresses how social media influences toxic beauty standards and advice for young teenage women. Dove's Self-Esteem Project, #DetoxYourFeed aims to dismantle harmful social media behaviors, empower young adults to cultivate their own social communities and reinforce positive social experiences.

"We've identified a clear problem that is eroding the self-esteem of our girls and needs immediate attention and action. We created this #DetoxYourFeed campaign to not only raise awareness around the insidious nature of toxic beauty advice, but to also help parents navigate tough conversations and empower teens to unfollow content that makes them feel bad about themselves," says Leandro Barreto, Global Vice President of Dove in a press release. "While it may be a bit overwhelming at times, we hope it will contribute to important conversations that lead to a more positive experience for teens on social media."

At the forefront of the #DetoxYourFeed message, Dove partnered with actor Gabrielle Union and her stepdaughter, Zaya Wade to reinforce the message that everyone is beautiful in their own right, and that you have the power to create your own social media reality. "As a parent and someone who's felt the pressures from social media to look perfect, it's important to me that people realize what's on their teens' feeds and help them confidently navigate conversations about it.' says Gabrielle Union in a press release. Zaya Wade adds, "I want people to know they can prioritize themselves and set boundaries on social media, and that it can be a positive place if you unfollow content that doesn't make you feel good."

See clips from Dove's Toxic Influence below.