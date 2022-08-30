Dove Cameron Says Dying Her Hair Brunette 'Was a Total Identity Shift': 'It Was a Reclamation'

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Dove Cameron is loving her hair transformation.

During an interview with E! News at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday, the singer — who was previously known for her platinum blonde locks — explained why she decided to become a brunette.

"I genuinely felt like dying my hair was a total identity shift for me," Cameron, 26, said. "I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde."

"When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be," she continued. "I feel like I have more fun now, and I feel more in touch with myself."

"It's wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us," Cameron added.

During her acceptance speech for the best new artist at the VMAs, Cameron thanked fans for supporting her "overtly queer" music and dedicated the honor to LGBTQ+ youth.

"Wow. Thank you so much. I'm so floored, I'm so moved. This is so wild to be up here with so many artists that I worship, these are some of my all-time favorite artists up here," she began her speech. "This year has been so wild, and I have no explanation for it except that I have you guys to thank. I know that."

Cameron continued, "I want to dedicate this to all of the queer kids out there who don't feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are."

After speaking about the success of her song "Boyfriend," which was released in November 2021, she added, "Thank you for getting an overtly queer song onto mainstream radio."

"Thank you for supporting me as the person and the artist I am, and I hope that in that way, you've also given that same privilege to yourself," Cameron concluded.

Back in 2020, the former Disney star came out as bisexual while hosting an Instagram Live session, but later told Gay Times that June that "queer" is the label that best suits her.

She then opened up in an emotional post on Instagram about "identity" this past May, sharing that she was "struggling" with "the concept of self, my inner relationship to who i know myself to be and my outer perceivable self who i feel i have never known but other people seem to."

"I've been covering mirrors lately," she also wrote, in part. "I've been feeling wrong in clothing that used to make me feel beautiful lately. i've been crying a lot lately, sometimes terrorized by my identity and image, sometimes in absolute flow with something new and peripheral and joyous to me."