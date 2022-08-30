Dove Cameron Says Dying Her Hair Brunette 'Was a Total Identity Shift': 'It Was a Reclamation'

Shafiq Najib
·3 min read
2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron is loving her hair transformation.

During an interview with E! News at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday, the singer — who was previously known for her platinum blonde locks —  explained why she decided to become a brunette.

"I genuinely felt like dying my hair was a total identity shift for me," Cameron, 26, said. "I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde."

Dove Cameron attends the Cameron Boyce Foundation's Cam For A Cause Inaugural Gala
Dove Cameron attends the Cameron Boyce Foundation's Cam For A Cause Inaugural Gala

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

RELATED: Dove Cameron Knows Her Roe v. Wade-Inspired 'Breakfast' Music Video Is 'Uncomfortable' to Watch

"When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be," she continued. "I feel like I have more fun now, and I feel more in touch with myself."

"It's wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us," Cameron added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During her acceptance speech for the best new artist at the VMAs, Cameron thanked fans for supporting her "overtly queer" music and dedicated the honor to LGBTQ+ youth.

"Wow. Thank you so much. I'm so floored, I'm so moved. This is so wild to be up here with so many artists that I worship, these are some of my all-time favorite artists up here," she began her speech. "This year has been so wild, and I have no explanation for it except that I have you guys to thank. I know that."

RELATED: Dove Cameron Feels 'Vulnerable' Since Coming Out Publicly: 'I'm Living My Life More Bare'

Cameron continued, "I want to dedicate this to all of the queer kids out there who don't feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are."

After speaking about the success of her song "Boyfriend," which was released in November 2021, she added, "Thank you for getting an overtly queer song onto mainstream radio."

"Thank you for supporting me as the person and the artist I am, and I hope that in that way, you've also given that same privilege to yourself," Cameron concluded.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Back in 2020, the former Disney star came out as bisexual while hosting an Instagram Live session, but later told Gay Times that June that "queer" is the label that best suits her.

She then opened up in an emotional post on Instagram about "identity" this past May, sharing that she was "struggling" with "the concept of self, my inner relationship to who i know myself to be and my outer perceivable self who i feel i have never known but other people seem to."

"I've been covering mirrors lately," she also wrote, in part. "I've been feeling wrong in clothing that used to make me feel beautiful lately. i've been crying a lot lately, sometimes terrorized by my identity and image, sometimes in absolute flow with something new and peripheral and joyous to me."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dixie D'Amelio Denies Noah Beck Breakup, Says Social Media 'Causes a Lot of Drama'

    "We've decided to take our relationship off social media. Better for our mental health," the TikTok star told PEOPLE Sunday on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

  • MTV VMAs: Fans ‘furious’ as MTV censors ‘most of’ Måneskin’s performance

    ‘MTV really f***ed up Måneskin’s performance,’ one fan wrote

  • Bad Bunny Shut Down Yankee Stadium for His MTV VMAs Performance

    The Puerto Rican superstar also became the first Latino musician to win Artist of the Year.

  • Johnny Depp Appears As Moon Person At MTV VMAs: ‘I Needed The Work’

    Johnny Depp made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards dressed as the show’s mascot — the moon person. This was the actor’s first appearance since the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. After Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo’s performance, Depp showed up digitally seemingly floating over the Prudential Center arena. “And you […]

  • MTV VMAs: ‘Fired up’ fans react to Bad Bunny kissing a man during his performance

    ‘That man is so sexy and confident,’ one fan wrote

  • Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hopes to add spark to Toronto FC's playoff drive

    Toronto FC is hoping the possible return of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye can help the club finish the season strong as they try to hunt down a playoff spot. "It's unfortunate I couldn't play more of a bigger role in these last couple of games," the midfielder said before his club travelled to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. "But I know how important this next stretch is and that's why we're trying to really make sure everything is ready to go on my end." The Toronto native has missed the last

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canadian men rebound at volleyball worlds with 3-set sweep of China

    Canada's men's volleyball team recovered from a sweep at the hands of Italy in its world championship opener by defeating China 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 in Pool E action on Monday in Ljubljana, Slovenia. "I'm happy with the 3-0 win; that matters for a lot of reasons," Canada head coach Ben Josephson said in a statement released by Volleyball Canada. "Fatigue and recovery in this tournament are a big deal as well we know there are a lot of teams vying to get into the next round and every set will matt

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.