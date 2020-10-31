Dove Awards 2020: A complete list of winners, including Kanye West, for KING & COUNTRY

Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean

Who brought home top prize at the 2020 Dove Awards? 

Read below for a complete list of winners from the 51st annual Christian music awards program. 

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Dove Awards stretched across two nights this year: A pre-television awards segment that aired Thursday on the program's Facebook page, and a Friday night mainstage broadcast featuring marquee honors and performances. 

This year's televised event aired on faith-based network TBN. Artists pre-taped appearances at a TBN studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee. 

Top honors went to brotherly duo for KING & COUNTRY, who scored Artist of the Year and Short Form Video of the Year for Dolly Parton collaboration "God Only Knows." 

Kanye West, the global cultural figure, best-selling rapper and U.S. presidential candidate who released his Christian album "Jesus Is King" last year, earned three nominations and one Dove Award — Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year for his track "Follow God." 

Additional winners Friday night included Tauren Wells, a first-time Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year recipient; Tasha Cobbs Leonard expanded her career Dove wins to four with Gospel Artist of the Year; Americana-tinged family act We The Kingdom scored New Artist of the Year; Nashville-produced movie "I Still Believe" earned Inspirational Film of the Year; and breakout worship tune "Way Maker" took Song of the Year. 

2020 Dove Award winners 

  • Artist of the Year: for KING & COUNTRY
  • Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: Tauren Wells
  • Gospel Worship Album of the Year: Travis Greene - "Broken Record" 
  • Inspirational Film of the Year: "I Still Believe" 
  • Worship Recorded Song of the Year: Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, Elevation Worship - "The Blessing (Live)" 
  • Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds - "People" 
  • Spanish Language Album of the Year: Elevation Worship - "Aleluya (En La Tierra)"
  • New Artist of the Year: We The Kingdom 
  • Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year: Social Club Misfits - "MOOD // DOOM" 
  • Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year: Kanye West - "Follow God" 
  • Song of the Year: "Way Maker"
  • Gospel Artist of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Southern Gospel Artist of the Year: Joseph Habedank
  • Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year: Jimmy Fortune - "God & Country" 
  • Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year: Karen Peck & New River - "Ain't No Grave" 
  • Children's Album of the Year: Ellie Holcomb - "Sing: Remembering Songs" 
  • Choral Collection of the Year: Top Anthem Collection
  • Christmas/Special Event Album of the Year: Phil Wickham - "Christmas" 
  • Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year: Kirk Franklin - "LONG LIVE LOVE" 
  • Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year: Kierra Sheard featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard - "Something Has To Break (Live)" 
  • Inspirational Album of the Year: Selah - "Firm Foundation" 
  • Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year: Selah - "Yet Not I But Through Christ In Me" 
  • Instrumental Album of the Year: Chris Rice - "Untitled Hymn: A Collection of Hymns (Instrumental)" 
  • Long Form Video of the Year: Hillsong Worship - "Awake (Live)" 
  • Musical of the Year: "Messiah Overcame – An Easter Musical" 
  • Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: Tauren Wells - "Citizen of Hope" 
  • Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year: Lauren Diagle - "Rescue" 
  • Producer of the Year: Ed Cash and Steven V. Taylor (team)
  • Recorded Music Packaging of the Year: Rescue Story (Zach Williams) - Tim Parker (art director and graphic artist) and Eric Brown (photographer) 
  • Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year: Skillet - "Victorious" 
  • Rock/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year: Skillet - "Legendary" 
  • Short Form Video of the Year: for KING & COUNTRY featuring Dolly Parton - "God Only Knows" 
  • Songwriter of the Year (artist): Zach Williams 
  • Songwriter of the Year (non-artist): Jason Ingram 
  • Southern Gospel Album of the Year: Legacy Five - "Pure Love" 
  • Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: The Erwins - "The Power of an Empty Tomb" 
  • Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year: Christine D'Clario - "Loco Amor" 
  • Traditional Gospel Album of the Year: The Clark Sisters - "The Return" 
  • Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: Miranda Curtis - "I'm All In" 
  • Worship Album of the Year: Hillsong Worship - "Awake" 
  • Youth/Children's Musical of the Year: "Good News Ahead...The Signs of Christmas!

