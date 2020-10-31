Dove Awards 2020: A complete list of winners, including Kanye West, for KING & COUNTRY

Who brought home top prize at the 2020 Dove Awards?

Read below for a complete list of winners from the 51st annual Christian music awards program.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Dove Awards stretched across two nights this year: A pre-television awards segment that aired Thursday on the program's Facebook page, and a Friday night mainstage broadcast featuring marquee honors and performances.

This year's televised event aired on faith-based network TBN. Artists pre-taped appearances at a TBN studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Top honors went to brotherly duo for KING & COUNTRY, who scored Artist of the Year and Short Form Video of the Year for Dolly Parton collaboration "God Only Knows."

Kanye West, the global cultural figure, best-selling rapper and U.S. presidential candidate who released his Christian album "Jesus Is King" last year, earned three nominations and one Dove Award — Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year for his track "Follow God."

Additional winners Friday night included Tauren Wells, a first-time Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year recipient; Tasha Cobbs Leonard expanded her career Dove wins to four with Gospel Artist of the Year; Americana-tinged family act We The Kingdom scored New Artist of the Year; Nashville-produced movie "I Still Believe" earned Inspirational Film of the Year; and breakout worship tune "Way Maker" took Song of the Year.

2020 Dove Award winners

Artist of the Year: for KING & COUNTRY

Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: Tauren Wells

Gospel Worship Album of the Year: Travis Greene - "Broken Record"

Inspirational Film of the Year: "I Still Believe"

Worship Recorded Song of the Year: Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, Elevation Worship - "The Blessing (Live)"

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds - "People"

Spanish Language Album of the Year: Elevation Worship - "Aleluya (En La Tierra)"

New Artist of the Year: We The Kingdom

Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year: Social Club Misfits - "MOOD // DOOM"

Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year: Kanye West - "Follow God"

Song of the Year: "Way Maker"

Gospel Artist of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Southern Gospel Artist of the Year: Joseph Habedank

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year: Jimmy Fortune - "God & Country"

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year: Karen Peck & New River - "Ain't No Grave"

Children's Album of the Year: Ellie Holcomb - "Sing: Remembering Songs"

Choral Collection of the Year: Top Anthem Collection

Christmas/Special Event Album of the Year: Phil Wickham - "Christmas"

Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year: Kirk Franklin - "LONG LIVE LOVE"

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year: Kierra Sheard featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard - "Something Has To Break (Live)"

Inspirational Album of the Year: Selah - "Firm Foundation"

Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year: Selah - "Yet Not I But Through Christ In Me"

Instrumental Album of the Year: Chris Rice - "Untitled Hymn: A Collection of Hymns (Instrumental)"

Long Form Video of the Year: Hillsong Worship - "Awake (Live)"

Musical of the Year: "Messiah Overcame – An Easter Musical"

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: Tauren Wells - "Citizen of Hope"

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year: Lauren Diagle - "Rescue"

Producer of the Year: Ed Cash and Steven V. Taylor (team)

Recorded Music Packaging of the Year: Rescue Story (Zach Williams) - Tim Parker (art director and graphic artist) and Eric Brown (photographer)

Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year: Skillet - "Victorious"

Rock/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year: Skillet - "Legendary"

Short Form Video of the Year: for KING & COUNTRY featuring Dolly Parton - "God Only Knows"

Songwriter of the Year (artist): Zach Williams

Songwriter of the Year (non-artist): Jason Ingram

Southern Gospel Album of the Year: Legacy Five - "Pure Love"

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: The Erwins - "The Power of an Empty Tomb"

Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year: Christine D'Clario - "Loco Amor"

Traditional Gospel Album of the Year: The Clark Sisters - "The Return"

Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: Miranda Curtis - "I'm All In"

Worship Album of the Year: Hillsong Worship - "Awake"

Youth/Children's Musical of the Year: "Good News Ahead...The Signs of Christmas!

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dove Awards 2020: Complete list of winners, including Kanye West