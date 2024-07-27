Dovbyk rejects definitively Atletico Madrid, will not consider any offers outside of Roma

Artem Dovbyk is increasingly convinced of Roma as his next destination.

The Ukrainian striker is determined to move to the Italian capital and is no longer interested in any other offers.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport, Dovbyk has definitively rejected Atletico Madrid.

Di Marzio reports that Dovbyk has made it clear he won’t be considering any further offers outside of Roma.

The player has already reached an agreement with Roma and is now waiting for Girona to complete a deal.

Roma, in the meantime, have gone as far as to offer €32 million plus bonuses.

Roma are confident they can get a deal done soon.