Dovbyk, Dybala and Pellegrini to start vs Monza

After the defeat to Elfsborg in the Europa League, Roma will look to bounce back in this weekend’s fixture with Monza.

Tomorrow, against Monza, Ivan Juric will return to deploying the heavy artillery, with an offensive formation.

At the center of the attack will be Dovbyk, already the protagonist of some decisive goals this season, supported by Pellegrini and Dybala, who will act as attacking midfielders.

This tactical choice aims to strengthen the offensive department, solving the problem of the sterility of the attack, which has seen few goals from open play so far, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.