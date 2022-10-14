Douro-Dummer Township staff facing rise in ‘bullying,’ ‘harassment’

behaviour directed at staff as the municipality’s chief administrative officer says employees are facing a rise in bullying and harassment from members of the public.

“Increasingly, township employees who interact directly and indirectly with the community have experienced escalating bullying, harassment, and aggressive behaviour in person, through written correspondence and over the phone,” states a news release from the township.

“Even though this is a very trying time for many people, these behaviours are never acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Douro-Dummer Township CAO Elana Arthurs told the Examiner that hostile and inappropriate behaviour aimed at township staff has been an “ongoing issue” throughout the pandemic and that the municipality’s hardline stance has been prompted by a rising trend in verbal abuse, not any specific incidents in particular.

“It’s everything from raised voices at an unacceptable level to very inappropriate language,” Arthurs said. “We’re just experiencing more aggression and it’s not acceptable.”

Arthurs notes that employees and front-line staff from various public and private sectors have faced abusive behaviour during the pandemic as frustrations boil over. But as health restrictions lift, Douro-Dummer Township isn’t seeing a return to civility — it’s experiencing the opposite from some residents, she said.

“Definitely there’s intimidation (from) people that are coming into the front counter and dealing with some of our front-line staff … We’re not looking for confrontations. We want to serve our residents but it needs to be in a professional and courteous manner,” Arthurs said.

“Most of our interactions are pleasant. The people in Douro-Dummer are wonderful. This is definitely a few but a few is just still too many.”

The spike in bullying and harassment is being felt by township employees across the board — from front-line staff at the municipal office to workers in the roads and public works — and the confrontations are related to a range of issues, Arthurs explained.

“Whether it’s work that’s being done on our roads or people who feel like they’re not getting attention on their roads. Some of it is neighbouring disputes … some of it is building related, whether people aren’t getting building permits,” said Arthurs, adding that some of the behaviour has been related to COVID-19 measures and vaccination policies.

“We’ve even had an employee who was verbally accosted at his home. He happened to be at the end of his driveway and the person drove by and decided to stop,” Arthurs said.

There have been situations — outside of the municipal office — where law enforcement was contacted, she said, but she wouldn’t elaborate on specifics.

The township has developed a new customer service policy and complaint policy, according to Arthurs.

“It’s inevitable that people are going to be upset with some of our decisions or our ability to solve their problems and we can accept that. We try to do what we can to assist people and if they’re still not happy there is a complaint process which hopefully we don’t get to but people need to know those mechanisms are in place and that we can deal with the issues accordingly,” Arthurs said.

Complaints can be filed online or residents can call or email staff directly to discuss an issue. Councillors can also be spoken to and, “as a last resort,” complaints can be lodged with the ombudsman, according to the township.

To ensure the safety and well-being of township staff, Arthurs said numerous internal discussions have been held to review protocols and foster awareness. At the municipal office, where 15 employees work, there are typically no fewer than four staff members at the front counter, and employees are directed to assist others if hostile situations unfold, Arthurs said.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

