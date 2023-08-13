Dour, turgid, no ambition: welcome to Fazball

England are stuck playing two-phase rugby in their own half before inevitably kicking the ball away - David Davies/PA Wire

Several weeks ago, my colleague Gavin Mairs highlighted the approach to be taken by the England coach, Steve Borthwick, in his world cup warm-up preparations. Borthwick was quoted as saying “You get the best out of people when they are happy.” A comparison was made with the cricketing phenomenon that has become known as ‘Bazball’ and the positivity that has seen England’s cricketers thrill and succeed.

It remains to be seen if ‘Fazball’ – the rugby version being fashioned by Borthwick and his captain Owen Farrell – can lift their charges to the heights shown by Ben Stokes and his team. What it is safe to say is that if they are to do so, Saturday’s win over Wales was the bare minimum any fan should demand as progress.

After the game Borthwick was keen to stress that his team had learned from the previous week’s loss in Cardiff and fashioning a win when reduced to 12 men at one point showed something about the character of the team. Courtney Lawes and Ben Earl strove mightily, and Elliot Daly showed up with one sinuous passage of running. However, a bit of context is needed here.

This was the most experienced side that England had ever fielded in a match-day squad of 23. With 1,067 caps available they took on a Welsh side that had 15 changes from Cardiff and who outscored them two tries to one. In the light of this, the fact that Wales, for long periods, looked the more fluent was as baffling as it was disappointing. The most sobering statistic is that England’s record over the last four games is tries scored, three; tries conceded, 15.

If Fazball is to be all about winning, and winning however you can, then fine. The only problem is that you have to keep doing so and only by doing so will you be excused the periods in games where your ambition is, for all practical purposes, absent.

Bazball is all about positive desire, not functionality and rote excellence. Fazball appears to be playing two-phase rugby in your own half and then invariably kicking – premeditation, not ambition. Yes, we know about the mania to make successful exits from your own territory but that does not alter the fact that the ball is effectively turned over if uncontested, even if it is 30 metres down the field.

Furthermore, England’s Fazball kick and chase game is nowhere near the equal of say, Ireland in 2018, or the early days of Saracens’ Premiership hegemony. Even when this style of play was preeminent it is a fact that both Ireland, under Mr Farrell senior, and Saracens, under Mr McCall, learned that to beat better organised defences you have to develop your gameplan continually to test them by asking more difficult questions with ball in hand.

What is the point of picking Ollie Lawrence and Henry Arundell if you do not seek to involve them in a more positive fashion and more often? The fact that we saw another centre partnership fail to spark, and then saw Farrell move back to that position, remains the single most egregious selection failure since 2003. Borthwick’s culpability in this failure is minimal, but it is still a key issue and one that will continue to undermine any good work that is achieved at half-back and within the back three.

In any event, Fazball will have to be put on hold, as Farrell will almost certainly miss several games due to his red card for another dangerous high tackle. There are two ways to view this act and the yellow cards for Ellis Genge and Freddie Steward. You an seek to put a positive spin on it by praising England’s fortitude in clawing back a win despite these hurdles, or you can be angry about the self-inflicted indiscipline that against a side other than a scratch Wales XV would have proved terminal.

Perhaps it would have been better if Farrell had received a more severe sanction for his previous high-tackle red, rather than the naughty-step equivalent that was to attend World Rugby’s high-tackle school last January. You know, consequences and all that.

In contrast to the English post-match positivity the Wales coach, Warren Gatland, displayed an amount of anger, saying “I’m furious actually, pretty disappointed,” Gatland said. “We found out about a few people today. But just about some game management where we had them on the ropes but let them off the hook.” He continued by stating: “We were going to put the game away, but unfortunately shot ourselves in the foot.”

That old-school ‘negativity’ had a sounder ring of truth about it. If you want the truth, you’d better be able to handle it – can England? We will see next week in Ireland, when a far sterner test awaits.

