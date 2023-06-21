Doune the Rabbit Hole music festival cancelled after union boycott

The Doune the Rabbit Hole festival has been cancelled after the Bectu trade union called for a boycott.

The festival owed hundreds of thousands of pounds to performers and crews who were at last year's event.

The union, representing the creative industries, called on performers and fans to boycott the event, due to be held near Stirling on July 21.

Organisers said they did everything to try to hold the event while "making good on promises to pay creditors".

A statement posted on the Doune the Rabbit Hole website claimed a "campaign of misinformation" from Bectu created a fall in ticket sales and forced them to cancel the festival.

It said: "We've looked at all options to keep the event on the table, as we know how much it means to all the people and families who have bought tickets, but we just aren't able to produce the event in the current environment."

The event was held at the Cardross Estate near Stirling last July after being cancelled the previous two years because of Covid.

It went into liquidation in December and is now being managed by the Festival Food Beverage and Property Services company.

Director Craig Murray said the debt from last year's festival was about £800,000.

The Bectu union represents contractors, including stage crews and technicians, who work behind the scenes at musical festivals.

Bectu negotiations officer for Scotland, Paul McManus, previously said the union made the decision to call for a boycott following discussions with the event organisers.

Festival organisers accused Bectu of "using conjecture, misinformation and rumour presented in bad faith".

Bectu has been approached for comment.