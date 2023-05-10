Dougray Scott: ‘Leave Roald Dahl alone. You can’t say “fat”? What else can you use?’

'Centralised government is just a recipe for disaster': Scottish actor Dougray Scott - Rii Schroer

Dougray Scott can be rather sweary. The man who began his career poised between a Hollywood prince in the Cinderella adaptation Ever After and the nasty villain of Mission: Impossible 2 is forthright, funny and, in his deep-voiced, laid-back delivery, one of the most quotable actors I’ve ever met. Scott, from Glenrothes in Fife, is 57, but he tells me, “If someone pokes the beast, then I reverse f------ 40 years” – a friend tells him he gets “really f------ council estate”. He doesn’t accept the appellation, but he knows what they mean, so buckle up.

Scott has hit a sweet spot in a long career that had him tipped as the next Bond before Daniel Craig got the job in 2006. There have been highlights along the way, such as his lead role in code-breaking drama Enigma, and as the playwright Arthur Miller in My Week with Marilyn. He’s in the forthcoming second series of smash-hit Vigil, which he promises will be “shocking, unexpected, brilliantly crafted”; and he received great reviews for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on stage earlier this year. His performance in Crime, meanwhile, a six-part drama adapted from Irvine Welsh’s lurid detective thriller, as the intemperate DI Ray Lennox, won him an International Emmy.

For a brief moment, it appeared that his resurgence could be derailed after the gender-fluid actor Ruby Rose, who left the title role of the TV show Batwoman in 2020, accused him of misconduct on set while playing her character’s father. (Rose uses either she or they pronouns.) She claimed Scott “hurt a female stunt double” and “yelled like a little b---- at women and was a nightmare”. “It was shocking because it didn’t happen,” Scott tells me. Warner Bros leapt to his defence, insisting that Scott was a “consummate professional” on set while Rose was fired after “multiple complaints” about her workplace behaviour. “The studio were very, very vocal, because they knew what had happened,” Scott says. “She was dismissed because of her on-set behaviour, nothing to do with me. But it wasn’t very pleasant at all – as someone who prides himself on on-set behaviour and is very cognitive of and conscious about men on set.”

Story continues

On Crime, which he co-produced, “I made a point of creating an atmosphere that was a very clean and safe environment for women. There’s no sexualised atmosphere on set, women shouldn’t have to put up with that s--- in any environment, whether it’s on a film set or anywhere else.”

Crime proved such a hit on Britbox that the first series is now moving to ITVX, with a second out this Thursday. Scott’s ragged Lennox is in recovery from alcohol and cocaine addiction but becomes ever more personally embroiled in the case of a missing child. Scott takes the role right to the edge: stress written into every line of his face. How did Scott manage to look so wrecked? “A lot of practice,” he laughs. “You know when you talk about an acting sense memory? I live a pretty serene life now, but you utilise your past. And I’ve certainly been there.”

Dougray Scott as Crime's grizzled hero Ray Lennox - BritBox

He’s been “there”, with Welsh, in fact. He and the former heroin addict go back a long way, and the writer likes to remind Scott of long-ago nights they shared in Los Angeles that were so hedonistic that the actor has lost all memory of what happened. Scott had been trying to get an adaptation of his friend’s book made for the best part of a decade, and he’s proud that he got it to the screen with Welsh’s distinctive qualities intact. “I don’t think we’ve diluted the vernacular of his language. When you tinker with the main ingredients of anything that is special, you dilute it, and you make it less attractive, you make it less powerful. I said, if you try and f--- around with the language of Irvine Welsh to an extent that you lose the origin of the brilliance of him, then you’re f-----.”

Clearly, he’s no fan of bowdlerisation, and that applies to another famous author, as well. “Leave Roald Dahl alone. He’s a f------ genius. I read him to all my kids. You can’t say ‘fat’? What else can you use? It’s an adjective. It’s not offensive. It just is what it is.”

Scott is the father of a twin son, Gabriel, and daughter, Eden, 25, from his first marriage, and has another son, Milo, who’s eight, with his second wife, fellow Hollywood actor Claire Forlani. Gabriel is making his way as an actor, too, appearing in His Dark Materials and House of the Dragon; he plays Lennox’s nephew in the second series of Crime.

Dougray Scott with his wife, actress Claire Forlani - David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Action on Addiction

I wonder if Scott is sensitive to accusations of Gabriel being a “nepo baby” – a label currently dogging Hollywood. “I’ve completely ignored that,” he says. “I don’t know what it means. My son is really talented. So you deny them an opportunity because you’re worried about people saying there’s nepotism involved? Well, it works emotionally for the piece, because he’s playing my nephew, and he’s my son, so there’s a connection there that you can’t act. I don’t think anyone’s gonna get a job if they’re really not capable of doing the job … I think he won that role.”

The idea of inherited privilege comes up again when we discuss the Coronation. “I like King Charles, as a person. I had dinner with him, because as part of his Prince’s Trust in Scotland he had all these boys from Castlemilk [in Glasgow], ex-addicts, and I thought he was brilliant. Regardless of what you think about the Royal family … he’s a nice guy. It’s not their fault they were born into that position of privilege and of power.”

He adds that he doesn’t agree with his compatriot, the actor Brian Cox, that the monarchy should be abolished to rid us of its “feudal hold on our culture”. “I’m not really anti-royalist at all,” he says. “Democratically, is it the right thing? Probably not. But they exist, and what would you do? Take away their power, and make them go and find a job? That’s not practical.”

Dougray Scott as Ray Lennox in Crime - BritBox

He has strong views, though, on another constitutional issue: Scotland’s place in the Union. “I believe in independence,” he says. “It’s the right thing to do. I think it’s very odd that we’ve been voting for years for a government that doesn’t represent us. It’s also a question about devolution, on a wider scale, for the whole of Britain,” he adds. “I don’t think centralised government, as it stands right now, works. It’s just a recipe for disaster.”

He is fond of Nicola Sturgeon, whom he met at an event in Edinburgh Castle. “I was like, man, you’re tough as f---, it’s great. I loved her. I think a lot of the criticism that she got was just really misogynistic.”

He’s suspicious, too, of where the information about financial irregularities in the SNP has come from. “It seems quite convenient for it to have come out. And I think there’s a lot of nefarious behaviour going on. I think that she was ferocious in her determination to get independence for Scotland. And I think that this has really set independence back.”

Scott hopes to go back to live in Scotland one day, but in the meantime, he and producing partner Tony Wood are planning to bring more Scottish stories to a wider audience, and have several projects in the works, including Welsh’s The Blade Artist and a series of novels by Jenni Fagan, who grew up in Scotland’s care system. Scotland has a special place in his heart, from the “very beautiful” East Neuk of Fife to Glasgow – “part of my DNA” – to Brian Cox. “I love him. I saw him at the [Scottish] Baftas, and I’d won, and he said, ‘Now, maybe you’ll f------ smile. I used to call you the miserable f------ Fifer.’ And I said, ‘You’re one to f------ talk! You’re the most miserable c--- I ever met in my life.’ Anyway, when I won the Emmy, I sent him a picture, and said, ‘I’m not so f------ miserable now, am I?’ ”

The second season of Crime airs tomorrow on ITVX

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.