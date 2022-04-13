Douglas wins USA Baseball NHSI. Coral Springs Charter softball wins close one and more results

The Stoneman Douglas baseball team, coached by Todd Fitz-Gerald, dominated the top tier competition overall to win the 2022 USA Baseball National High School Invitational (NHSI), presented by the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance in Cary, North Carolina.

The only close one for the Eagles was the championship game.

Douglas edged St. Johns Country Day-Orange Park 5-3 in the finals at the National Training Complex. It marks the Eagles’ first NHSI title.

Tied at 3, Douglas scored one in the third and one in the fifth. Brandon White was the winning pitcher with two shutout innings in relief. He gave up two hits and one walk and struck out two.

Chris Arroyo was 1-2 with a run and two RBI. He also closed the game with 1.1 innings pitched, allowing no runs on one hit, one walk and one strikeout for the big save.

Roman Anthony went 2-3 with a walk, and Rylan Lujo was 1-1 with a walk and an RBI. Christian Rodriguez went 1-3 with a walk and two runs, and Grant McDonald was 1-3 with an RBI. Jake Clemente and Niko Benestad also scored.

In the semifinals, the Eagles beat three-time defending champ Orange Lutheran-California 11-0 in five innings. Winning pitcher Jake Clemente went the distance, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk, while striking out five.

Cameron Harris was 3-3 with a run and two RBI, and Christian Rodriguez was 2-3 with two runs and two RBI. Chris Arroyo went 2-3 with a run and an RBI, and Roman Anthony went 2-4. Santiago Ordonez was 2-3 with a run and an RBI, and Ryan Lujo was 1-2 with a run and two RBI.

Prior, Douglas defeated Yucaipa-California 12-1. Christian Rodriguez was the winning pitcher. The Eagles opened the tournament with a 15-0 victory over DH Conley-Greenville, North Carolina. Eduardo Fuentes was the winning pitcher.

Chris Arroyo of Douglas was named Tournament MVP. Teammates Roman Anthony and Christian Rodriguez were named to the All Tournament team.

The Eagles became the first team from Florida to win the NHSI since 2014, when The First Academy-Orlando defeated Clovis High School-Clovis, California, in the finals. It is also the first time both finalists were from Florida, ending California’s run of nine consecutive years with a team in the title game.

Douglas went 4-0 in the five-day event, outscoring opponents 43-4. The Eagles led in batting average (.453) and team ERA (0.61). The tournament featured 16 top teams from across the country.

More Baseball

Belen Jesuit 4, Miami Springs 3: WP Marco Fuentes; Save Matt Huembes; Brandon DeGoti 2-3, 2B; Chris Bayo 1-3, Run; Mike Cruz 1-3, 2 RBI; Ernie Echevarria 1-3, 2B; Jordan Cordero 1-2, Run, RBI. BEL (11-6).

Palmetto 5, Coral Gables 4: Tied at 4, the Panthers won on a walk-off as Tyler Booth walked with the bases loaded, scoring Blake Brookins. WP Andrew Arias; Jaden Clarin 2-4, 2 Runs; Blake Brookins 2-2, 2 SB, 2 Runs, 2 RBI; Luca Arenado 2-3, 2B, Run. PLM (9-6).

Softball

Coral Springs Charter edged Douglas 2-0 on Heather Robertson’s 2-run home run in the sixth. Winning pitcher Brianna Godfrey went the distance, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks with 15 strikeouts. She also doubled and tripled.

Krop remained undefeated by beating Ferguson 19-6. Sofia Santiago went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI.

Coral Springs Charter 2, Stoneman Douglas 0: CSC: WP Brianna Godfrey 7 IP, CG, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 15 K; Heather Robertson 2-3, 2-Run HR; Sophia Bertorelli BB, Run; Brianna Godfrey 2-3, 2B, 3B. SD: Addison Zajkowski 1-2; Isabella Silva 1-3, SB; P Jesyne Espinal 6 IP, CG, 2 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 10 K. CSC (11-2), SD (11-6).

Krop 19, Ferguson 6: WP Jenna Opalak 7 K; Sofia Santiago 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI; Angelina Santiago 2-4, RBI. Krop (9-0).

More softball

Cooper City 11, Cypress Bay 5: The Cowboys scored nine in the first. Sydney Totarsky 3-4, 2B, BB, Run, 3 RBI; Bianca Polistina 2-3, 2 BB, SB, Run, RBI; Daniella Nino 1-2, 2 RBI; CC (14-2), CB (6-6).

Miami Beach 14, Jackson 1: The Hi-Tides scored nine in the first. Angelique Aznaran 3-3, HR, 2B, 2 SB, Run, 6 RBI; Janet Lopez 3-3, 3B, 2B, 2 Runs, 2 RBI; Natalia Garcia 1-2, BB, 2 SB, 2 Runs, RBI; Nicole Torrealba 1-2, 2B, BB, 2 SB, 2 Runs, RBI. WP Maricela Mesarina 5 IP, CG, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 10 K. MB (4-8).

Pompano Beach 10, Western 0: Taylor Grace 3-3, Run; McKenzie Jewell 2-3, HR, 3 Runs, RBI; Sammy Murphy 3-3, SB, 2 Runs, RBI; Ella Russo 2-2, Run; Belle Williams 1-3, BB, SB, 2 Runs; WP Sammy Murphy 4 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 10 K. PB (12-4).

Taravella 19, Coral Springs 4: Gianna Blake 3-3, BB, 4 Runs, 4 RBI; Emma Prestano 3-4, 2B, 3 Runs, RBI; Natalie Meighan 1-3, 2B, BB, 3 Runs, 2 RBI; Mya Barrios 1-1, 2B, 3 BB, 3 Runs, RBI. TAR (7-2).

Westminster Christian 9, Westminster Academy 3: The Warriors scored four in the third and two more in the fourth. Daniella Alvarez 3-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Cassandra Martinez 3-3, HR, SB, 3 Runs, 2 RBI; Brooke Rebhan 1-4, 2B, Run, RBI; WP Isabella Artiles 4 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 5 K. WC (11-4), WA (8-6).

Orange Bowl Florida Fastpitch

Invitational at Palmetto Bay Park

American Heritage-Plantation 13, LaBelle 1: Sidney Miller 2-3, 2B, 4 Runs, RBI; Marissa Thompson 1-3, HR, BB, Run, 4 RBI; Morgan Laidler 2-3, 2B, SF, 2 Runs, 2 RBI. AH (8-6-1), LaB (9-8-1).

Coral Glades 5, Key West 3: Coral Glades went ahead 3-1 in the first. Leading 3-1, the Jaguars scored two more in the fifth. CG: Cory Paz 2-3, 2 Runs, RBI; Raquel Christie 1-3, 2 RBI; Hannah Grandez 1-3, RBI; WP Ciara Gendron 7 IP, CG, 2 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 6 K. KW: Marina Goins 2-4, 2 RBI; Yahaira Williams 1-3, BB, Run, RBI. CG (5-8), KW (13-3-1).

Coral Reef 7, Evangelical Christian-Fort Myers 4: Ahead 7-0, Coral Reef halted a late rally for the win. Brianna Perantoni 3-4, SB, 2 Runs, RBI; Jordan Ives 2-4, 3B, 2 Runs; Rachel Hawkins 1-2, 2 BB, Run, RBI; WP Brianna Perantoni 7 IP, CG, 1 ER, 7 H, 0 BB, 1 K. CR (7-8), EC (9-5).

Doral Academy 7, Pompano Beach 2: Leading 4-2, the Firebirds scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth. DOR: Meagan Villazon 2-4, Run, RBI; Alyssa Zabala 1-3, 3 RBI; Sarah Breaux 2-3, 2B, BB, 3 Runs; WP Alyssa Zabala 4 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 9 K. PB: Lauren Westerfeld 2-4; Sammy Murphy 1-3, RBI; Juliana Hooker RBI. DOR (13-2-1), PB (11-4).

Florida Christian 9, Gulf Coast-Naples 5: Natalie Arce 3-4, 2 2B, RBI; Mikaela King 1-3, HR, BB, Run, 3 RBI; Samantha Zelenka 2-3, 2B, BB, 2 SB, 2 Runs; Annabelle Aquila 2-4, 2B, SB, Run; Fia Zelenka 3-4, 2B, SB, 2 Runs, RBI; FC (9-6), GC (6-11).

Goleman 16, Lourdes 4: Brooklyn Lorenzo 5-5, HR, 5 Runs, 4 RBI; Gaby Aleman 2-3, 2 2B, BB, 2 Runs, 6 RBI; Valentina Jara 2-3, BB, 2B, BB, 3 Runs, RBI; Auxmary Valdez 2-3, 2 Runs, RBI; WP Valentina Jara 5 IP, CG, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K. GOLE (7-3).

Keys Gate 5, Jensen Beach 2: Trailing 2-1, the Knights scored two in the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth. WP Maddie Webb 7 IP, CG, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 6 K; Arianna Thomason 2-3, SB, 2 Runs; Ariel Obregon 2-2, SF, SB, Run, RBI; Veronika Anderson-Lopez 2 RBI. KG (9-3).

St. Brendan 12, Gulf Coast-Naples 4: Marley Nielson 3-4; Brianna Masses-Valero 3-4; Sasha Blanco 2-4; Madisyn Llerandi 2-4; WP Kristin Stoia. StB (9-7).

St. Brendan 5, Florida Christian 3: Ashley Saud 2-4; Marley Nielson 2-4, 2 HR; Madisyn Llerandi 1-4; Alex Perea 1-4; WP Sophia Moran. StB (10-7).

St. Brendan 13, South Dade 7: Isabella Fernandez 3-4, HR; Alex Perea 2-3; Marley Nielson 2-2, HR; Brianna Masses-Valero 1-3; WP Emily Barrera. StB (11-7).

St. Thomas Aquinas 4, Keys Gate 2: The Raiders are 6-10.

Somerset Academy-Silver Palms 15, Ferguson 0: Taylor Rebhan 3-3, 3B, 2 Runs, 3 RBI; Gessy Hernandez 2-2, 2 2B, BB, 2 Runs, 4 RBI; Ava Stevens 1-2, BB, SB, 3 Runs. SA (10-2).

West Broward 16, TERRA 0: Victoria Hardy 3-3, 2 2B, 2 Runs, 4 RBI; Marisa Shoudt 2-4, 3B, SB, 2 Runs, 2 RBI; Gabriella Cruz 2-4, BB, SB, 2 Runs, RBI. WB (8-4).

Lacrosse

GIRLS: District Quarterfinal: Cooper City 11, Flanagan 7: For the Cowboys (6-10), Cameron Sen 4 goals, 1 assist, 4 draw controls; Helen Tremble 3 goals, 3 draw controls; Alsu Raymanova 2 goals, 1 assist, 4 draw controls; Mackenzie Sauer 1 goal, 1 ground ball; Grace O’Malley 1 goal; Amanda Grant 7 ground balls, 3 caused turnovers; Ella Ferre Roberts 8 saves.

Boys’ volleyball

Belen Jesuit d. COHEA 25-9, 25-21, 25-19: Gabriel Suarez 16 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Roberto Henao 22 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces; Morrison Hadad 5 kills. BEL (19-6).

Scholar Athlete Nominations

Nomination forms for Miami Herald Scholar Athletes were sent via email to athletic directors. It includes photo requests of nominees. One boy and one girl per school. Questions, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Winter All-County Results

April 6 was when the Miami Herald revealed All-County winter sports selections (as well as players of the year and coaches of the year) for Broward and Miami Dade counties in the newspaper. They are listed/photographed/remain online:

https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/high-school/all-county-sports/.

Submit sports results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have varsity results, top performers and stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

