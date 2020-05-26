Douglas Ross: Tory minister resigns in protest at Dominic Cummings lockdown row

A Tory minister has resigned in protest at the row over Dominic Cummings' alleged breach of coronavirus lockdown rules.

In a blow to the government's efforts to move on from the scandal, Douglas Ross, a minister in the Scotland Office, said he could not remain in post, saying Mr Cummings view on lockdown was "not shared by the majority".

Mr Ross said: "I have constituents who didn't get to say goodbye to their loved ones; families who could not mourn together; people who did not visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government.

"I cannot in good faith tell them that they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right."

