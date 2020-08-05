Douglas Ross Named New Scottish Conservative Party Leader

Coronavirus has changed everything. Make sense of it all with the Waugh Zone, our evening politics briefing. Sign up now.

Moray MP Douglas Ross has been named the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

He is set to take over from MSP Jackson Carlaw, whose resignation last week led to Ross declaring his candidacy the following day.

Carlaw said he believed he was not “the person best placed” for the leadership.

Ross quit as a junior minister in the Scotland Office in May over Dominic Cummings’ alleged breach of lockdown rules.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

Related...

Lockdown Will Need To Be 'Tightened' If Schools Are Fully Reopened, Says Neil Ferguson

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.