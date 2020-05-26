Douglas Ross resigns as Government minister over Dominic Cummings lockdown 'breach'

PA

A junior government minister has resigned today, saying that the “vast majority” of people did not share Dominic Cummings’ interpretation of lockdown.

Douglas Ross, a minister in the Scotland office, this morning resigned from the Government over Dominic Cummings’ alleged breach of coronavirus lockdown rules.

In a statement announcing his decision, he said: “I have constituents who didn’t get to say goodbye to loved ones; families who could not mourn together; people who didn’t visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the Government.

“I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right.”

Writing on Twitter, the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland added: "I haven't commented publicly on the situation with Dominic Cummings as I have waited to hear the full details.

"I welcome the statement to clarify matters, but there remains aspects of the explanation which I have trouble with. As a result I have resigned as a government minister."

His letter of resignation adds: "I have never met Dominic Cummings so my judgement on this matter has always been open and I accept his statement on Monday afternoon clarified the actions he took in what he felt were the best interests of his family.

I haven't commented publicly on the situation with Dominic Cummings as I have waited to hear the full details. I welcome the statement to clarify matters, but there remains aspects of the explanation which I have trouble with. As a result I have resigned as a government Minister. pic.twitter.com/6yXLyMzItJ — Douglas Ross MP (@Douglas4Moray) May 26, 2020

"However, these were decisions many others felt were not available to them."

Opposition MPs have praised Mr Ross for stepping down. Labour’s only MP in Scotland Ian Murray said: “Integrity has been sadly lacking from the government, especially over the last 72 hours. Douglas has that in spades. A fair and reasonable minister lost from a government out of control.”

Welsh Labour MP Chris Elmore added: “Respect to Douglas for his honesty. Rather than stay silent he has done what he believes to be right."

The SNP’s Stewart McDonald wrote: "Douglas Ross becomes the first Scottish Tory to speak out and resigns from government. Fair play."

