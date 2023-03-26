Douglas County detectives ask for help locating teenage girl missing since February

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in February.

Ema Wenger, 17, was reported missing on Feb. 6 after disappearing from the Lawrence area, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s department.

She has blonde hair and hazel eyes, said the post.

Wenger weighs 120 pounds and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone with more information can contact the sheriff’s department at 785-841-0007.