Doug McDermott: Scouting report
Doug McDermott|#20
Position:
G
Born:
01/03/92
Height:
6-7 / 2.01
Weight:
218 lbs. / 98.9 kg.
Salary:
$13,750,000
SCOUTING REPORT
Excellent spot-up three-point shooter… His release is quick, and thanks to his 6-foot-7 frame, it’s high too… That makes him real hard to contest shots against… Never stops moving on offense… With teammates setting him off-ball screens, he is elite once he gets a clean look… Does a ton of damage as a cutter as well… Not much of a defender… Slow feet laterally… Often gets switched in pick and rolls to defend opponents with ball.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 218 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-6.25
Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.75
Standing reach: 8-foot-7
Hand width: 9.75 inches
Hand length: 8.75 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-9.25