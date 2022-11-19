Doug McDermott: Scouting report

Doug McDermott|#20

San Antonio Spurs

Position: G Born: 01/03/92 Height: 6-7 / 2.01 Weight: 218 lbs. / 98.9 kg. Salary: $13,750,000

SCOUTING REPORT

Excellent spot-up three-point shooter… His release is quick, and thanks to his 6-foot-7 frame, it’s high too… That makes him real hard to contest shots against… Never stops moving on offense… With teammates setting him off-ball screens, he is elite once he gets a clean look… Does a ton of damage as a cutter as well… Not much of a defender… Slow feet laterally… Often gets switched in pick and rolls to defend opponents with ball.

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 218 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-6.25

Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.75

Standing reach: 8-foot-7

Hand width: 9.75 inches

Hand length: 8.75 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-9.25

