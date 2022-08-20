Doug Mastriano Wants to Be the Future of the GOP. Ron DeSantis Will Help Get Him There

Jack Crosbie
·7 min read
mastriano-desantis-4 - Credit: Jack Crosbie for Rolling Stone
mastriano-desantis-4 - Credit: Jack Crosbie for Rolling Stone

It is just after 2 p.m. in Pittsburgh, and the staff at the Wyndham Grand Hotel are not having a very good time. The lobby of the hotel, smack bang in the heart of the city across the river from the Steelers stadium and Pirates ballpark, is currently full of amped-up Conservative mega-fans, who are lining up in droves to see Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and the Republican party’s newest standard-bearer, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The event was put on by Turning Point Action, an offshoot of Charlie Kirk’s college conservative outrage hub — which is probably why a young guy is standing on a chair in the lobby trying to hype the crowd. “Come on folks this ain’t a Biden rally,” he says, which gets him a roar. A hotel manager moves in and one of the receptionists appears on the verge of a meltdown, her mask sliding off her nose a bit as she exclaims, “We have to work!!”

The manager comes over and quiets down the “Doug For Gov!” chants and the kid gets off the chair. The line is asked to relocate to the other side of the cavernous lobby, which it does, slowly. (“They did not plan for the people very well,” one attendee complains to a TPA staffer.)

More from Rolling Stone

To be fair to the staff, it was always going to be a challenge to deal with this kind of energy. Doug Mastriano, the GOP’s pick to succeed Tom Wolf as Pennsylvania’s governor, is the kind of guy who inspires strong feelings. He is, as many of his fans will remind you, a retired Army Colonel. He has multiple masters degrees from various military universities and a doctorate in history. He also opposes same-sex marriage, thinks climate change is fake science, and once paid the virulently far-right social network Gab for “campaign consulting.”

“He’s really personable,” says Kimberly, 46, a library clerk from Cumberland County, who showed up at noon with her husband and father to see Mastriano for the umpteenth time since he shot to stardom as the firebrand state senator leading the charge against Gov. Wolf’s COVID policies before pivoting to Pennsylvania’s “Stop the Steal” movement. Kimberly’s husband, who doesn’t give his name, claims Mastriano’s office was personally fielding calls from people struggling with mental health issues during the pandemic, which won him a lot of good will. “He’s authentic,” Kimberly says. “Took the words right out of my mouth,” says Melissa, a K-12 teacher next to Kimberly in line. “I like that he doesn’t bash his opponents,” Kimberly says. “He’s all about the issues.”

“The guy’s a loser!” Mastriano exclaims on stage a few minutes later, labeling his opponent, former Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, as a career politician. “He’s another extremely wealthy entitled rich kid,” he says, blasting Shapiro for sending his children to private school. “He believes in school choice for me but not for you!”

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Aug. 19, 2022. (Photo by Jack Crosbie for Rolling Stone)
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Aug. 19, 2022. (Photo by Jack Crosbie for Rolling Stone)

The issues Mastriano stands for are clear: He doesn’t want transgender people competing in women’s sports. He doesn’t want any “mandates” from the government. He’s going to deregulate the energy sector. He’s going to push for voter ID laws. And he’s going to come down hard on illegal immigration. If you’ve heard any GOP stump speech in the past six months, you’ve heard it all. What’s interesting, though, is what’s missing from Mastriano’s platform: abortion. Before Mastriano speaks, he brings up his wife, Rebbeca —  she gets her own chant of “Reb-be Reb-be!” from the crowd — to speak about “women’s rights.” The word abortion isn’t mentioned; instead, Rebbeca lays out the case that, while Democrats will say conservatives don’t care about women’s rights, they care about plenty of womens’ rights, including their right to bear arms, among others. It’s a stark contrast to many anti-abortion Republican stump speeches during the primary season before the Supreme Court’s shocking decision on Dobbs v. Jackson.

Mastriano isn’t on stage for long. It turns out, he’s mostly there to set up DeSantis, who is on his first stop of the day in a two-event barnstorm of key GOP races. (From Pittsburgh, he’ll head straight to Youngstown, Ohio, for an event with Senate hopeful J.D. Vance.) For close to an hour, the Florida governor plays every one of the hits while tooting on his own full horn section, bragging about Florida’s resurgent economy, which he attributes to his defiant, business-friendly pandemic policies. (Florida’s COVID death rate is the second highest in the nation.) He sprinkles this with dire warnings about everything from the rise of the Chinese Communist party to Joe Biden’s 87,000 new IRS agents — and even includes a long rant against Disney corporation’s opposition to his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. (“I’ll tell you this, the state of Florida is where woke goes to die!”)

What’s missing from the speech, however, is any mention of Donald Trump — a surreal twist considering that there are several people sporting TRUMP – DESANTIS 2024 t-shirts in the crowd. Also missing is basically any mention of Mastriano, the candidate DeSantis is ostensibly here to support. Instead, he’s wedged in right at the end, during which DeSantis again praises his own achievements in Florida, and then intimates those changes are what Mastriano would also deliver for the Keystone State.

Trump is, of course, on everyone’s mind. He’s the assumed candidate and de facto party leader in the next presidential cycle. But for now, in these midterms, it’s clear that the foundation of MAGA — pissed off people who want someone to “take their country back” — is still going strong. “What we need are true leaders,” says Karen Proietti, 65, a quality insurance advisor for medical companies. Proietti says she’s an independent, and didn’t mind Shapiro in his role as Attorney General — but she’s lost faith in the Democratic party, alienated by their embrace of trans issues and the “shady” 2020 election. She cares about abortion, but is confident that Mastriano’s radical views will be tempered by the more liberal Pennsylvania legislature. “All Doug wants, what he stands for, is freedom,” Proietti says.

Protestors assemble outside a rally for Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Aug. 19, 2022. (Photo by Jack Crosbie for Rolling Stone)
Protestors assemble outside a rally for Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Aug. 19, 2022. (Photo by Jack Crosbie for Rolling Stone)

Freedom, of course, means sometimes being confronted with opposing views. As the several hundred attendees stumble back into the sun, they’re greeted by a small but very organized protest put on by Pittsburgh locals and attendees of the NetRoots Nation conference, which was taking place at the nearby David Lawrence Convention Center. The protesters have a huge sign mimicking Trump’s campaign branding that just reads, “Loser.”, Others have slogans like, “Mastriano has an ERECTION for INSURRECTION.” (Mastriano was at the Capitol on January 6 but claims he left when the protest became violent.) There are also two LED billboard trucks that slowly circle the Wyndham’s loading zone, flashing big messages that say, “RON DESANTIS GO HOME” and tout Mastriano’s anti-labor positions. The rally goers mostly stand back looking bemused or disgusted, while one woman in a blue floral dress runs up to one of the trucks brandishing a rosary, angrily blessing its occupants. “Keep your rosary off our ovaries!” several protesters chant back.

Blair Mickles, an black Army veteran who’s organized with the Women’s March, lays out the stakes if Mastriano is elected.

“He wants to take away all of the same rights that we both fought for,” she said. “Unless you’re a cis, het, white Christian man, he’s coming for you.”

As the rally goers begin to board charter buses back to various corners of the state, the protest starts to disperse. The billboard trucks do a few more laps. Mastriano himself is long gone, as is DeSantis, bound for Ohio. In a few weeks, an even bigger name will be in town: Donald Trump himself announced he’ll hold a rally in Pennsylvania on September 3. Until then, the MAGA marathon seems to be in competent hands.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends down as yields rise; S&P 500 posts weekly loss

    US STOCKS-Wall Street ends down as yields rise; S&P 500 posts weekly loss

  • The FEC dismissed a complaint filed by a hypnotherapist that was directed at Michelle Obama's nonprofit and celebrities who supported it, including Tom Hanks, Selena Gomez, and Shonda Rhimes

    The complaint was made by Jay Stone, a retired hypnotherapist who has filed numerous complaints with the FEC in regards to 2020 election donations.

  • Don Lemon, Jim Acosta Expected to Stay at CNN Despite New, More Neutral Direction (Exclusive)

    News network’s new CEO and chairman Chris Licht hasn't planned beyond Brian Stelter and Jeffrey Toobin ousters

  • 'Someone should be held accountable': LaFlamme's exit from CTV sparks internal investigation, petition for her return

    The trajectory of CTV's former lead anchor, Lisa LaFlamme's dismissal from the network has led to loud feedback from viewers, an internal investigation and now a petition to have her reinstated.

  • Trump Reportedly Now Fuming He Endorsed Dr. Oz For Senate

    Even the former president fears Republican Mehmet Oz could be a loser, sources tell Rolling Stone.

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he